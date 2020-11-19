Fitbit OS 5.1 Update Delivers Enhanced Health Capabilities and Convenience Features for Sense and Versa 3 Smartwatches

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) today announced the availability of its OS 5.1 software update, which expands on its existing health capabilities and brings new convenience features to Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3. This update provides more ways to track SpO21 so users can better manage their wellbeing and delivers enhanced on-device voice-enabled capabilities with the availability of Google Assistant in the U.S., BluetoothⓇ calling2 and audible replies for Alexa users.3

“As we head further into the flu season amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, keeping an eye on changes to your day-to-day health metrics is more important than ever,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit. “Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 are Fitbit’s most innovative devices yet and can play an important role in making new information available about your physical and mental health and wellbeing. We’re empowering you with the tools you need to better understand and take control of your health and wellness.”

Looking at your SpO2 trends in the Health Metrics dashboard4 may help you see when there are important changes in your fitness and wellness, like increased stress or fatigue, or signs of respiratory issues or changes in your environment, such as altitude or air quality. By tracking your SpO2 levels over time, you can see when there may be important changes in your fitness and wellness.

Fitbit has enhanced its SpO2 experience, enabling Sense and Versa 3 Premium members to track blood oxygen levels while sleeping and see their average in the Fitbit app without using a specific SpO2 clock face.1 For those who prefer to see their nightly SpO2 levels at a glance on their wrist, Fitbit still has its free signature SpO2 clock face, and will offer seven additional new SpO2 clock faces in the app gallery by the end of the year. Since its launch in September, Fitbit’s signature SpO2 clock face has more than one million downloads from the Fitbit app gallery.

More convenience and connectedness, right from the wrist

In addition, Fitbit is elevating the on-device experience by offering even more everyday convenience, turning its smartwatches into devices you can’t live without. Starting today, Fitbit is delivering a choice of voice assistants with the launch of Google Assistant in the U.S.,5 so you can start a yoga exercise in your living room, check the weather forecast before stepping out for a walk, set an alarm or check your sleep duration, and even control your smart home devices6 – all from the wrist with the touch of a button. Google Assistant will roll out to additional markets, including Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and the U.K. in English in late 2020.