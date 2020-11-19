 

Fitbit OS 5.1 Update Delivers Enhanced Health Capabilities and Convenience Features for Sense and Versa 3 Smartwatches

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 15:00  |  42   |   |   

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) today announced the availability of its OS 5.1 software update, which expands on its existing health capabilities and brings new convenience features to Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3. This update provides more ways to track SpO21 so users can better manage their wellbeing and delivers enhanced on-device voice-enabled capabilities with the availability of Google Assistant in the U.S., Bluetooth calling2 and audible replies for Alexa users.3

“As we head further into the flu season amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, keeping an eye on changes to your day-to-day health metrics is more important than ever,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit. “Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 are Fitbit’s most innovative devices yet and can play an important role in making new information available about your physical and mental health and wellbeing. We’re empowering you with the tools you need to better understand and take control of your health and wellness.”

Looking at your SpO2 trends in the Health Metrics dashboard4 may help you see when there are important changes in your fitness and wellness, like increased stress or fatigue, or signs of respiratory issues or changes in your environment, such as altitude or air quality. By tracking your SpO2 levels over time, you can see when there may be important changes in your fitness and wellness.

Fitbit has enhanced its SpO2 experience, enabling Sense and Versa 3 Premium members to track blood oxygen levels while sleeping and see their average in the Fitbit app without using a specific SpO2 clock face.1 For those who prefer to see their nightly SpO2 levels at a glance on their wrist, Fitbit still has its free signature SpO2 clock face, and will offer seven additional new SpO2 clock faces in the app gallery by the end of the year. Since its launch in September, Fitbit’s signature SpO2 clock face has more than one million downloads from the Fitbit app gallery.

More convenience and connectedness, right from the wrist

In addition, Fitbit is elevating the on-device experience by offering even more everyday convenience, turning its smartwatches into devices you can’t live without. Starting today, Fitbit is delivering a choice of voice assistants with the launch of Google Assistant in the U.S.,5 so you can start a yoga exercise in your living room, check the weather forecast before stepping out for a walk, set an alarm or check your sleep duration, and even control your smart home devices6 – all from the wrist with the touch of a button. Google Assistant will roll out to additional markets, including Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and the U.K. in English in late 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
Fitbit Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fitbit OS 5.1 Update Delivers Enhanced Health Capabilities and Convenience Features for Sense and Versa 3 Smartwatches Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) today announced the availability of its OS 5.1 software update, which expands on its existing health capabilities and brings new convenience features to Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3. This update provides more ways to track …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
LYNX: Fitbit: Mein möglicher Geheimtipp der Woche
04.11.20
Fitbit Reports Third Quarter Results for the Three Months Ended October 3, 2020
29.10.20
Fitbit Receives Army Award to Help Accelerate its COVID-19 Wearable Detection Technology
22.10.20
Drittverkäufer verbuchten Verkäufe in Höhe von 3,5 Milliarden US-Dollar während des Amazon Prime Day 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.20
227
Fitbit - Digitales Ökosystem am Arm !!