 

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $68M Sale of 310-unit Apartment Community in Atlanta

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 15:30  |  32   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has arranged the $68.2 million sale of The Eddy at Riverview Landing, a 310-unit apartment community located in Smyrna, Georgia, part of Metro Atlanta.

Robert Stickel, Alex Brown and Ashlyn Warren of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Prestwick Companies, in the transaction. JEM Holdings, a New York-based real estate investment management company, acquired the newly developed multifamily asset which is currently in lease-up.

“There are very few places in metro Atlanta to live and play on the Chattahoochee River,” said Chuck Young, partner and EVP Prestwick Development Company. “We’re very proud of what we’ve created here at Riverview Landing and could not have accomplished what we have here without the City of Smyrna, our debt and equity partners, First Horizon Bank & Palatine Capital Partners, and our contractor, Prestwick Construction.”

The Eddy at Riverview Landing is positioned within a sustainably minded mixed-use development along the Chattahoochee River. The property has offered limited concessions throughout lease-up, providing a firm foundation for effective rent growth post-stabilization.

“The acquisition of The Eddy provided an opportunity for us to utilize 1031 benefits while acquiring a beautifully constructed, core asset at a pre-stabilized valuation,” said Mikael J. Levey, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of JEM Holdings. “We are excited to continue where Prestwick left off in leasing up the property and to provide our investors with superior risk adjusted returns.”

“Prestwick had the vision and opportunity to develop Atlanta’s first multifamily assets along the Chattahoochee River in the last 40 years,” Stickel said. “The Eddy at Riverview Landing provides a unique lifestyle for residents with its thoughtful amenities.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group ranks No. 1 in Sunbelt market share based on over 300 transactions and $7.0 billion in multifamily and land investment sales in 2019 (Source: Real Capital Analytics www.rcanalytics.com). Market share reflects sales for Alabama, Arkansas, Northwest Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit https://multifamily.cushwake.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Prestwick Companies

Prestwick Companies is a fully integrated development, construction, and investment group that specializes in multifamily housing. Prestwick develops and renovates both family and senior housing in the Southeastern United States.

About JEM Holdings

JEM Holdings is a New York-based real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition of value-add properties. Since inception, the company has acquired over 9,000 multifamily units in the Southeastern US and multiple office properties and is currently developing two multifamily properties. JEM is actively seeking to grow its portfolio through the acquisition of additional multifamily and office properties as well as through select development opportunities.

About Riverview Landing

Riverview Landing represents the transformation of a once abandoned industrial site into a walkable and connected community along the Chattahoochee River. Riverview Landing will be rich in public amenities from riverfront parks, trails, a kayak launch and community theatre to retail and coffee shops—and the Chattahoochee itself.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $68M Sale of 310-unit Apartment Community in Atlanta Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has arranged the $68.2 million sale of The Eddy at Riverview Landing, a 310-unit apartment community located in Smyrna, Georgia, part of Metro Atlanta. Robert Stickel, Alex Brown and Ashlyn Warren of Cushman & …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 16th to 19th, 2020
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Accenture to Acquire End-to-End Analytics
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Represents Taiwan-based PMP Tech in $98M, Six-Building Portfolio Acquisition in Silicon Valley
09.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Triad Commercial Properties in North Carolina
05.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020