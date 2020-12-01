HSBC USA Observes #GivingTuesday with $400,000 In New Contributions to Feeding America, American Red Cross and to Address Evictions Crisis

HSBC Bank USA kicks off the year-end giving season with announcements on Giving Tuesday of increased contributions to organizations providing humanitarian relief from a number of crises impacting American this year, including economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the wildfires on the Pacific coast.

$100,000 donation to the American Red Cross for its programs assisting people impacted by wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington;

An additional $50,000 to Feeding America to support efforts to inspire other people to contribute to the organization’s food banks during this period of increasing food insecurity. Earlier this year, HSBC USA made a $2 million donation to help stock Feeding America food banks nationwide;

A $250,000 grant to a rental resilience fund to address the urgent crisis of low-income families being evicted from rental properties.

In 2020, HSBC USA has contributed a total of $4.4 million for social services and community economic development, including $800,000 in grants to select Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) to support minority, women and immigrant-owned small businesses and promote economic revitalization. Other grants included employee-driven volunteer partnerships that addressed the unique challenges of 2020 including to Special Olympics to help train special needs athletes virtually, and GlamourGals to help prevent social isolation among seniors.

Also, HSBC USA provided $10M in funding to support the New York Forward Loan Fund to make affordable, flexible capital available to participating CDFIs so they can make rapid recovery loans to small businesses, nonprofits and small landlords in hard-hit communities

“Every year, #GivingTuesday provides everyone a reminder that there are people and communities across the country in need, and that we can each make a positive impact through charitable giving,” said Kelly W. Fisher, head of Corporate Sustainability for HSBC Bank USA. “Given the extreme challenges of 2020, we hope that everyone who is able to help joins us in this time of giving.”

HSBC USA credit card holders are able to offer support to Feeding America, American Red Cross, Special Olympics, GlamourGals and more than 1,000 other charities, by redeeming HSBC Rewards points for CharityChoice Gift Cards and designating the amount of gifts to up to three charities.

