Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the promotion of 605 people to managing director, and the appointment by the CEO of 63 people to senior managing director — including a record percentage of women. The company also set a new goal for increasing gender representation and recently announced goals in US, UK and South Africa for increased race and ethnicity representation.

New Managing Directors and Senior Managing Directors (Graphic: Business Wire)

“These promotions and appointments are a recognition of the tremendous difference these leaders are making for our people, clients, shareholders, partners and communities,” said Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer of Accenture. “We thank each of them for their contributions, celebrate their career milestones — and look forward to their inspiring leadership and bold innovation to create even greater value.”

Thirty-nine percent (237) of all promotions to managing director are women, up from 36% (260) in 2019; and 29% (18) of all appointments to senior managing director are women, up from 19% (11) in 2019. The company has achieved its goal of 25% women managing directors globally by the end of 2020 and has set a new goal of 30% by 2025.

The company recently announced new goals for increased race and ethnicity representation in the US, the UK and South Africa by 2025 — and today reported the outcomes of promotions and appointments, which are effective December 1. Details follow: