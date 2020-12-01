 

Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 14:59  |  65   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the promotion of 605 people to managing director, and the appointment by the CEO of 63 people to senior managing director — including a record percentage of women. The company also set a new goal for increasing gender representation and recently announced goals in US, UK and South Africa for increased race and ethnicity representation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005749/en/

New Managing Directors and Senior Managing Directors (Graphic: Business Wire)

New Managing Directors and Senior Managing Directors (Graphic: Business Wire)

“These promotions and appointments are a recognition of the tremendous difference these leaders are making for our people, clients, shareholders, partners and communities,” said Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer of Accenture. “We thank each of them for their contributions, celebrate their career milestones — and look forward to their inspiring leadership and bold innovation to create even greater value.”

Thirty-nine percent (237) of all promotions to managing director are women, up from 36% (260) in 2019; and 29% (18) of all appointments to senior managing director are women, up from 19% (11) in 2019. The company has achieved its goal of 25% women managing directors globally by the end of 2020 and has set a new goal of 30% by 2025.

The company recently announced new goals for increased race and ethnicity representation in the US, the UK and South Africa by 2025 — and today reported the outcomes of promotions and appointments, which are effective December 1. Details follow:

  • US

Goals: More than double the number of African American and Black and Hispanic American and Latinx managing directors. This will increase representation of African American and Black managing directors from 2.8% to 4.4% and of Hispanic American and Latinx managing directors from 3.5% to 4.7%.

 

This year, among the 208 new managing directors in the US, 8% (17) are African American/Black and nearly 5% (10) are Hispanic American/Latinx, bringing the total to 3.2% African American and Black and 3.6% Hispanic American and Latinx managing directors today. Among the 37 new senior managing directors in the US, 3% (1) are African American/Black and 3% (1) are Hispanic American/Latinx.

Seite 1 von 2
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the promotion of 605 people to managing director, and the appointment by the CEO of 63 people to senior managing director — including a record percentage of women. The company also set a new goal for increasing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:29 Uhr
Accenture Helps Blueair Raise Manufacturing Productivity and Add New Services to its Connected Air Purifiers
14:29 Uhr
Two-Thirds of U.S. Consumers Likely to Switch Healthcare Providers If COVID-19 is Poorly Managed, Accenture Report Reveals
11:29 Uhr
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Develop Connected Industrial Vehicles
08:59 Uhr
Accenture Completes Acquisition of OpusLine
24.11.20
COVID-19 Increases Urgency for Banks to Transform Payment Systems as Digital Payments Soar, Finds Research from Accenture
23.11.20
Accenture Positioned as Leader in Digital Business Transformation Services by Independent Research Firm
23.11.20
Accenture to Acquire End-to-End Analytics
23.11.20
New Consumer Behaviors Will Shift US$3Trillion in Economic Value, Accenture Report Finds
23.11.20
Institut Polytechnique de Paris and Accenture Form Strategic Partnership to Leverage Science and Technology to Address Major Societal, Economic, and Environmental Challenges
20.11.20
Accenture Acquires Arca to Bolster its 5G Network Capabilities