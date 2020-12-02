ProShares to Transfer Four Funds to Cboe BZX Exchange

Current shareholders of these ProShares ETFs are not required to take any action, nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of fund shares.

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced that it will transfer the listing of four ProShares ETFs from NYSE Arca to the Cboe BZX Exchange on or about December 16, 2020.

The following ETFs are transferring to the Cboe BZX Exchange:

ProShares ETF Ticker ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF SVXY ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF UVXY ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF VIXM ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY

About ProShares

ProShares has been at the forefront of the ETF revolution since 2006. ProShares offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs, with more than $40 billion in assets. The company is the leader in strategies such as dividend growth, interest rate hedged bond and geared (leveraged and inverse) ETF investing. ProShares continues to innovate with products that provide strategic and tactical opportunities for investors to manage risk and enhance returns.

PLEASE NOTE: The Funds are benchmarked to an Index of VIX futures contracts. The Funds are not benchmarked to the widely referenced Cboe Volatility Index, commonly known as the “VIX.” The Funds should be expected to perform very differently from the VIX or one and one-half times (1.5x) or one-half the inverse (-0.5x) of the performance of the VIX, as applicable.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Volatility ProShares ETFs are non-diversified and each entails certain risks, including risks associated with the use of derivatives (swap agreements, futures contracts and similar instruments), imperfect benchmark correlation, leverage and market price variance, all of which can increase volatility and decrease performance. Please see their summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of risks.