 

Save The Music Honors Producer/Songwriter Philip Lawrence and Raises Funds During #musicsaves Los Angeles Virtual Event

MTV Entertainment Group (Save The Music):

WHAT: Virtual event hosted by Save The Music (STM) celebrating eight-time GRAMMY winner, Philip Lawrence, and raising funds to ensure that every student has the ability to make music in school from wherever they are learning during this challenging time.

This one-hour virtual event will be filled with exciting performances featuring nationally recognized artists, songwriters and producers. Attendees and viewers will also hear from teachers and students impacted by Save The Music programs. Proceeds from the evening will help STM develop music programs in underserved schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. The benefit is sponsored by Gibson Gives, the charitable arm of Gibson guitars, United Talent Agency (UTA) and Victrola.

WHO: Philip Lawrence (honoree), Matt Pinfield (host), Tyler Posey, Why Don’t We, Kirk Douglas of The Roots, Chloe Flower, Andrew Watt, Marisha Wallace and more!

WHEN: December 8th at 8pm EST/5pm PST

WHERE: Live Streamed Event – to request the viewing link, please contact Lia.Peralta@savethemusic.org.

WHY: In light of COVID-19, we are working with urgency to navigate through this period to provide access to quality music education for students in historically-marginalized communities. Without support, we face the very real risk of the pandemic widening the already unacceptable opportunity gap for students with the most need.

VISUALS: The evening will be filled with exciting performances and interviews from talent, as well as a discussion on the importance of music education. Students and teachers who have received Save The Music grants will sing and share how having a music program in school has impacted them. Finally, the award will be presented to Philip Lawrence who will deliver an acceptance speech and close out the show with a song.

About Philip Lawrence:

An 8-time GRAMMY winning songwriter, producer, performer, personality and comedian in his own right, Phil is best known for his more than decade collaboration with Bruno Mars. Bruno puts it best when he says, “Every song that you’ve heard me sing, every song [that] they said that I produced, I produced with Philip Lawrence, I’ve written with Philip Lawrence. He is my writing partner. My right hand man!” (Phil also performs on stage with Bruno). These collaborations include, “That’s What I Like,” “Uptown Funk,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” “When I Was Your Man,” “Treasure,” and “Locked Out of Heaven” just to name a few. He’s also credited on Adele’s “All I Ask,” CeeLo Green’s “F* You,” B.O.B.’s “Nothing on You” and Travie McCoy’s “Billionaire.” Philip also voiced the character Felipe and wrote/performed the song “It’s A Jungle Out Here,” in the 20th Century Fox animated feature film Rio 2. Philip was the lead songwriter and co-music producer of Netflix’s first original movie musical entitled “Jingle Jangle,” starring Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad and Keegan-Michael Key, released in November 2020. Lawrence is building a multimedia venture that combines music, film, television and theater production in one space. Most recently he formed CMNTY CULTURE, a record label whose first debut artist RMR is already one of the hottest acts of 2020. Philip is the owner and CEO of legendary Record Plant Studios in Hollywood, CA which he acquired in 2016.

