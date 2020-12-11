 

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Ogluo, Its Ready-To-Use (RTU) Glucagon for Injection, for the Treatment of Severe Hypoglycaemia in Adults, Adolescents, and Children Aged 2 Years and Over With Diabetes Mellitus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 10:00  |  68   |   |   

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use (RTU) injectable and infusible drug formulations, announced that yesterday the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive Opinion for Ogluo (glucagon). Ogluo is the EU trade name for Xeris’ RTU glucagon for injection. The CHMP recommends Ogluo for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged 2 years and over with diabetes mellitus.

The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation, and a final decision on the Marketing Authorization Application for Ogluo in the European Union (EU) is expected in the first quarter of 2021. If Ogluo is approved, the Company could launch Ogluo in certain European countries in the second half of 2021. Gvoke PFS and Gvoke HypoPen (glucagon injection) were approved in the U.S. in 2019 for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with diabetes over 2 years of age.

“The positive CHMP recommendation brings us one step closer to offering a new, simple and reliable treatment for patients in Europe who are at-risk for a severe hypoglycemic event,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO of Xeris. “We look forward to the European Commission’s decision and the opportunity to potentially change people’s ability to confidently respond to a severe hypoglycemic event in a timely manner.”

The positive Opinion received yesterday is based on the results from a Phase 3, multi-center, randomized controlled, non-inferiority study. The study was conducted among 132 adults with type 1 diabetes in Europe and North America to evaluate the liquid stable glucagon auto-injector as a treatment for severe hypoglycemic events compared with Novo Nordisk’s GlucaGen HypoKit. The results demonstrated comparable efficacy between the two groups in achieving a plasma glucose of >70 mg/dL or ≥20 mg/dL increase in plasma glucose concentration within 30 minutes of administration. The study also found that time to resolution of hypoglycemia symptoms as well as time to resolution of the overall feeling of hypoglycemia were comparable. No safety or tolerability concerns were noted. In this study, the most common adverse reactions were nausea and vomiting.

