Xeris Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Ogluo, Its Ready-To-Use (RTU) Glucagon for Injection, for the Treatment of Severe Hypoglycaemia in Adults, Adolescents, and Children Aged 2 Years and Over With Diabetes Mellitus

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use (RTU) injectable and infusible drug formulations, announced that yesterday the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive Opinion for Ogluo (glucagon). Ogluo is the EU trade name for Xeris’ RTU glucagon for injection. The CHMP recommends Ogluo for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged 2 years and over with diabetes mellitus.

The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation, and a final decision on the Marketing Authorization Application for Ogluo in the European Union (EU) is expected in the first quarter of 2021. If Ogluo is approved, the Company could launch Ogluo in certain European countries in the second half of 2021. Gvoke PFS and Gvoke HypoPen (glucagon injection) were approved in the U.S. in 2019 for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with diabetes over 2 years of age.