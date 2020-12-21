China Matters presents the story of Ms. Pan and her Mountaintop Guesthouse

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - As Pan Qingqing sips on a traditional Chinese tea,

she glances out the window of her mountaintop guesthouse. The view is splendid

with billowing clouds and valleys, and this is swiftly followed by laughter and

loud chatter in the guesthouse where she is right in the middle of a jovial

conversation with her guests who have made the trip to the Xiangjian village in

the southern city of Hangzhou.



The 44-year-old is one of many in Lin'an District to have built guesthouses to

attract more visitors from home and abroad. For her, this is an opportunity to

bring changes to her hometown. And her plans have been supported by the Hangzhou

government.







to create something fresh where you wouldn't expect it. And the guesthouses like

Ms. Pan's brings the two together.



Bigger than life-size installations of bamboo art now decorate the halls. When

guests sit down for an afternoon tea and food, cups and cutlery sets made from

local bamboo wood don the tables. Ms. Pan has been inviting artists to come and

showcase their mastery.



However, it wasn't all plain sailing at the start. After studying in France, she

finally chose to come back to Lin'an. And even though she left all those years

ago as a child, no one could deny how special the place was to her.



But as things would have it, Ms. Pan's father, an experienced tourism operator,

opposed the guesthouse plans. He sighted poor accessibility, small population,

and an underdeveloped economy in the area as potential pitfalls. Nevertheless,

she saw differently. She wasn't deterred. She believed in the changes her

guesthouse would bring.



And now, she is hosting a variety of events throughout the year. Recently, she

launched a bamboo art exhibition. The bamboo artist was able to teach local

villagers how to weave locally-sourced bamboo artworks. Just recently as

October, at the tail-end of local rice harvest season, she gathered young

agricultural entrepreneurs to taste the new rice and exchange their products to

promote their hometowns.



So, Xiangjian village is just the tip of the iceberg. It represents this

innovative take on how to build tourism in rural Hangzhou. In this video,

British host Josh went to visit the guesthouse and see the transformation of

villages in Hangzhou through nature and modern arts. The video was filmed and

produced by China Matters.



Contact: Li Siwei

Tel: +8610-68996566

E-mail: lisiwei5125@gmail.com



Video - https://youtu.be/c-e-VA6mT1k



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4796950

OTS: China Matters





The key to this change has been to combine the local surroundings with the artsto create something fresh where you wouldn't expect it. And the guesthouses likeMs. Pan's brings the two together.Bigger than life-size installations of bamboo art now decorate the halls. Whenguests sit down for an afternoon tea and food, cups and cutlery sets made fromlocal bamboo wood don the tables. Ms. Pan has been inviting artists to come andshowcase their mastery.However, it wasn't all plain sailing at the start. After studying in France, shefinally chose to come back to Lin'an. And even though she left all those yearsago as a child, no one could deny how special the place was to her.But as things would have it, Ms. Pan's father, an experienced tourism operator,opposed the guesthouse plans. He sighted poor accessibility, small population,and an underdeveloped economy in the area as potential pitfalls. Nevertheless,she saw differently. She wasn't deterred. She believed in the changes herguesthouse would bring.And now, she is hosting a variety of events throughout the year. Recently, shelaunched a bamboo art exhibition. The bamboo artist was able to teach localvillagers how to weave locally-sourced bamboo artworks. Just recently asOctober, at the tail-end of local rice harvest season, she gathered youngagricultural entrepreneurs to taste the new rice and exchange their products topromote their hometowns.So, Xiangjian village is just the tip of the iceberg. It represents thisinnovative take on how to build tourism in rural Hangzhou. In this video,British host Josh went to visit the guesthouse and see the transformation ofvillages in Hangzhou through nature and modern arts. The video was filmed andproduced by China Matters.Contact: Li SiweiTel: +8610-68996566E-mail: lisiwei5125@gmail.comVideo - https://youtu.be/c-e-VA6mT1kLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4796950OTS: China Matters