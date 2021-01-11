 

Blackstone Hires Joe Dowling as Global Co-Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 23:24  |  31   |   |   

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that Joe Dowling, the former Chief Executive Officer of Brown University’s Investment Office, has joined the firm as Global Co-Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM) alongside John McCormick. Joe will oversee BAAM’s investment activities going forward, while John will oversee BAAM’s business and investor functions.

BAAM invests in primarily liquid and semi-liquid investment strategies for institutional and retail investors seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns. BAAM manages $78 billion of AUM and is the global market leader in allocating to hedge funds. It has also diversified into newer businesses including special situations, GP stakes, liquid alternatives, and equity capital markets.

Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, said: “Joe’s experience in investing in hedge funds, public equity (particularly in faster growing sectors), commodities and currencies make him an excellent addition to our team. Our ability to attract a world-class investor to co-head BAAM is a testament to the strength of the platform and is wonderful news for our investors.”

Jon Gray, Blackstone President & COO, said: “We are quite excited to have attracted such a phenomenal investor to Blackstone. Joe has a leading track record in allocating capital, investing directly, and building tremendous teams. John has done an exceptional job of growing the BAAM business with new platforms and strong results. We believe that the combination of Joe and John will enable us to expand into new areas and deliver even better returns for our investors, while maintaining our focus on downside risk, a hallmark of BAAM’s business.”

John McCormick, Blackstone Global Co-Head and Chief Investment Officer of BAAM, said: “I am delighted to welcome Joe to BAAM. His knowledge of hedge funds, experience managing multi-asset allocations, and background in direct investing make him a perfect fit as my partner. I am proud of the momentum in BAAM’s business and am excited to see how Joe and I can deliver more for our clients.”

Joe Dowling, Blackstone Global Co-Head and Chief Investment Officer of BAAM, said: “Blackstone is the leader in the hedge fund allocation space. The firm has a reputation for being innovative and at the forefront of new investing opportunities. I look forward to working alongside John and the talented team at BAAM.”

Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer overseeing Brown University’s endowment in 2018, Mr. Dowling served as the University’s Chief Investment Officer since June 2013. Under his leadership, Brown led the Ivy League’s and other peer institutions in performance over 1,3, 5 and 7 years. Mr. Dowling also served as interim Chief Financial Officer of the University from May 2019 until January 27, 2020, leading all finance and treasury functions and cash and debt management. Before joining Brown, he was the founder and chief executive officer of Narragansett Asset Management, where he managed funds for institutions, pension funds and endowments. Mr. Dowling has also worked for First Boston, Tudor Investments and Oracle Partners. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in business administration from Harvard University.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $584 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

The Blackstone Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Hires Joe Dowling as Global Co-Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM) Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that Joe Dowling, the former Chief Executive Officer of Brown University’s Investment Office, has joined the firm as Global Co-Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM) alongside John McCormick. Joe …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Byron Wien and Joe Zidle Announce the Ten Surprises of 2021
22.12.20
Blackstone to Invest in Liftoff to Help Fuel Future Growth
18.12.20
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Completes Acquisition of Simply Self Storage for Approximately $1.2 Billion
17.12.20
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party Contractor and Supplier Management Software, Valuing the Company at Over $2 Billion
14.12.20
Blackstone Real Estate Announces Acquisition of Premier Lab Office Portfolio from Brookfield Fund

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.20
170
Blackstone Group - erfolgreicher Finanzinvestor