 

The RMR Group Inc. Named to Boston Business Journal's 2021 Middle Market Leaders Ranking

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) placed among the fastest growing middle market companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) in its 2021 Middle Market Leaders ranking. With total revenues of $589.5 million for Fiscal 2020, RMR ranked 29th among middle market companies in Massachusetts.

This is the second consecutive year that RMR is appearing on the BBJ’s Middle Market Leaders list, which ranks publicly traded and private companies with revenues of between $25 million and $1 billion by two-year revenue growth. RMR earned the top ranking on the BBJ’s 2020 list.

Adam Portnoy, President & CEO, made the following statement:

“We are proud to be honored among the fastest growing companies in Massachusetts for the second year in a row. This recognition is even more significant as it comes against the backdrop of the pandemic during the past year and underscores the strength of our platform as one of the nation’s leading alternative asset management companies.”

RMR client companies Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) also placed on the 2021 Middle Market Leaders list. OPI ranked third while ILPT earned the 49th spot. OPI is also appearing on this list for the second consecutive year after placing 17th last year.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 30 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its client companies. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com. Recently, RMR has been recognized by The Boston Globe as a “Top Place to Work”, by Fortune magazine as one of the “100 Fastest Growing Companies”, by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an “ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year”, by Boston Business Journal among the “Fastest Growing Middle Market Companies in Massachusetts” and ranked 9th on Commercial Property Executive’s Top Commercial Property Management Companies. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com. Follow RMR on LinkedIn and on Twitter @The_RMR_Group.



