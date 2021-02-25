Axonics Expands into Stress Urinary Incontinence with the Acquisition of Bulkamid

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced that it has acquired privately-held Contura Ltd. and its flagship product, Bulkamid, a best-in-class urethral bulking agent for women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI).

SUI is a large and highly underpenetrated market with a prevalence of an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. It is a condition that afflicts women of all ages, with childbirth as one of the main contributing factors. SUI is caused by weakness in the pelvic floor, preventing the urethra from closing fully when sudden pressure is put on the bladder. This can allow urine to leak out during normal daily activities such as coughing, laughing, exercising or lifting an object.

Bulkamid is a next generation hydrogel that is injected into the urethral wall in a minimally invasive, office or outpatient facility procedure, to restore the natural closing pressure of the urethra. Bulkamid is clinically proven to retain its bulking characteristics and maintain efficacy for many years, providing women with long lasting relief of their SUI symptoms.

Bulkamid received CE Mark approval in 2003 and is a covered service from a reimbursement standpoint in most European countries. Sales in 2019 from international markets were approximately $12 million.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved Bulkamid in early 2020. The product was introduced mid-2020 in a limited rollout that resulted in gaining several dozen accounts and $2 million in U.S. sales. Bulkamid is reimbursed by Medicare and commercial payors in the U.S.

Bulkamid is currently sold through a direct salesforce in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Nordic countries and in addition, through distributors in over 30 international markets around the world. In the United States, there are currently five sales professionals.

Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics, said, “This acquisition is highly synergistic, leverages our expansive commercial footprint and gives us the opportunity to expand our SNM business around the world. Axonics will provide urogynecologists and urologists with a complete suite of clinically differentiated incontinence solutions for their patients, thereby enhancing Axonics’ value proposition to new and existing customers. Interestingly, in many cases, the patient seeking treatment presents with mixed incontinence, meaning with both SUI and urge urinary incontinence symptoms. Similar to SNM, we see the highly underpenetrated SUI market as poised for significant and durable growth in the years ahead, driven by outstanding clinical results and increased patient awareness.”