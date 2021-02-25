 

Axonics Expands into Stress Urinary Incontinence with the Acquisition of Bulkamid

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 22:01  |  20   |   |   

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced that it has acquired privately-held Contura Ltd. and its flagship product, Bulkamid, a best-in-class urethral bulking agent for women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI).

Axonics acquired London-based Contura Ltd. for total consideration of $200 million in cash and stock, and a potential future milestone of $35 million.

SUI is a large and highly underpenetrated market with a prevalence of an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. It is a condition that afflicts women of all ages, with childbirth as one of the main contributing factors. SUI is caused by weakness in the pelvic floor, preventing the urethra from closing fully when sudden pressure is put on the bladder. This can allow urine to leak out during normal daily activities such as coughing, laughing, exercising or lifting an object.

Bulkamid is a next generation hydrogel that is injected into the urethral wall in a minimally invasive, office or outpatient facility procedure, to restore the natural closing pressure of the urethra. Bulkamid is clinically proven to retain its bulking characteristics and maintain efficacy for many years, providing women with long lasting relief of their SUI symptoms.

Bulkamid received CE Mark approval in 2003 and is a covered service from a reimbursement standpoint in most European countries. Sales in 2019 from international markets were approximately $12 million.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved Bulkamid in early 2020. The product was introduced mid-2020 in a limited rollout that resulted in gaining several dozen accounts and $2 million in U.S. sales. Bulkamid is reimbursed by Medicare and commercial payors in the U.S.

Bulkamid is currently sold through a direct salesforce in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Nordic countries and in addition, through distributors in over 30 international markets around the world. In the United States, there are currently five sales professionals.

Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics, said, “This acquisition is highly synergistic, leverages our expansive commercial footprint and gives us the opportunity to expand our SNM business around the world. Axonics will provide urogynecologists and urologists with a complete suite of clinically differentiated incontinence solutions for their patients, thereby enhancing Axonics’ value proposition to new and existing customers. Interestingly, in many cases, the patient seeking treatment presents with mixed incontinence, meaning with both SUI and urge urinary incontinence symptoms. Similar to SNM, we see the highly underpenetrated SUI market as poised for significant and durable growth in the years ahead, driven by outstanding clinical results and increased patient awareness.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axonics Expands into Stress Urinary Incontinence with the Acquisition of Bulkamid Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from Pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa Study of ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Genentech Announces Results From Evrysdi (risdiplam) Study in Infants With Type 1 Spinal Muscular ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
Axonics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
22.02.21
Axonics to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021
18.02.21
Axonics to Participate in the Society for Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction 2021 Winter Meeting
16.02.21
Axonics Receives FDA Approval for Third-Generation Implantable Neurostimulator
11.02.21
Axonics to Participate in the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference