 

Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 15:00  |  182   |   |   

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The psychedelics market is currently navigating a similar legal situation to the one the cannabis market found itself in for many years. Psychedelics are not legal for recreational use in Canada or the United States, yet medical research on the efficiency of such products may help reduce some of the stigma around them. In fact, some major developments have already begun to change the landscape for the better in this market. For example, earlier in 2019, Colorado became the first state to decriminalize magic mushrooms (mushrooms containing psilocybin). More recently, the state of Missouri introduced a bill that would allow seriously ill people to use substances such as MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, DMT, mescaline and ibogaine with a doctor's recommendation. Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTC:MYCOF) (CSE:MYCO), Aikido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI), New Wave Holdings (CSE:SPOR) (OTC:TRMNF), Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT) (OTC:VEGGF), Codebase Ventures (CSE:CODE) (OTC:BKLLF)

The health-promoting benefits connected with the consumption of medicinal mushrooms is one of the growth drivers for this market. Medicinal mushrooms are rich in various nutrients such as vitamin D, potassium, calcium, vitamin B, amino acids, fiber, and other nutrients that are essential for the human body. The FDA has also commented on psychedelics, as it awarded the second Breakthrough Therapy designation to non-profit Usona Institute in 2019, which is studying the effects of psilocybin as an anti-depressant. Psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound produced by more than 200 species of mushrooms, collectively known as psilocybin mushrooms. Additionally, according to a market analysis by Data Bridge Market Research, the psychedelic drugs market is expected to grow at CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. It is also expected to reach USD 6,859.95 Million by 2027 from USD 2,077.90 Million in 2019.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTC:MYCOF) (CSE:MYCO) announced last month that, "its subsidiary Mindleap Health ("Mindleap"), a digital health platform and the world's-first telemedicine application purpose-built for the psychedelic medicine industry, has filed a provisional patent for its technology platform in both The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: The Yield Growth - Ob das was wird?

Diskussion: Codebase Ventures
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization - FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The psychedelics market is currently navigating a similar legal situation to the one the cannabis market found itself in for many years. Psychedelics are not legal for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Entain increases the offer price to SEK 53 in cash per share in Enlabs
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
Oncorena Receives Approval of First in Patient Trial with Orellanine as a Potential Breakthrough ...
How Haven Homes Is Championing affordable luxury properties in Nigeria - MD Tayo Sonuga
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $20.24 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Tencent Cloud Deploys its First MENA Region Internet Data Centre Hub in Bahrain
GSMA Hosted 5G Advanced Summit to Chart Sustainable 5G Development
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
Live mode in New QuizDuel scales up in Germany
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Mydecine Fully Completes the First-Ever International Export of Psilocybin Mushrooms and Solidifies its Clinical and Commercial Supply Chain
25.02.21
Way of Will Inc., Tochtergesellschaft von New Wave, stärkt Partnerschaft mit David Youngson & Associates, um Shopping-Erfahrung für kanadische Verbraucher zu verbessern
24.02.21
Mydecine Announces Exclusive Partnership and Increased Capabilities with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) at the University of Alberta
23.02.21
Arcology's kündigt an, dass seine Version des Ethereum-basierten Spiels CryptoKitties um Faktor 1000 zu Eins übertrifft
18.02.21
New Wave-Tochterfirma Way of Will berichtet über Abschluss der Anlagenerweiterung
18.02.21
GEWINN-CHANCE sofort nutzen..: KURSE GEHEN DURCH DIE DECKE! 2021 ist das Jahr der Psychedelika-Aktien! Nächster Milliarden-Konzern entsteht!
17.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of a Provisional Patent for Mindleap’s Mental Health Technology
16.02.21
New-Wave-Tochtergesellschaft Way of Will Inc. erweitert Regalpräsenz in Läden von Dick‘s Sporting Goods
16.02.21
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
16.02.21
Arcology veröffentlicht Quellcode auf Github zur öffentlichen Prüfung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.02.21
664
Codebase Ventures
27.02.21
1.718
The Yield Growth - Ob das was wird?
20.02.21
296
Chance New Wave Holdings
20.02.21
55
High Washington
29.01.21
14
Code meldet 2,5-Millionen-Dollar-Abkommen hinsichtlich Einstiegs in Bitmining-Bereich