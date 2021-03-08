 

Fertilizer Fillers Market Growth banking on Increasing Sand & Limestone Filler Uptake Fact.MR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeble growth of the global fertilizer industry through 2019 combined with recessionary downturns induced by the coronavirus pandemic has weighed down fertilizer fillers prospects for 2021. Fortunately, this trend is expected to be limited by firm growth in the organic fertilizers segment, finds a new edition of the fertilizer fillers study by consulting firm Fact.MR. The study recalibrates previous COVID-19 estimates, consistent with broader developments across end-use industries.

FactMR_Logo

According to Fact.MR, the market was valued at US$ 981 Mn in 2020, achieving a growth rate of over 3% since 2016. Furthermore, the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) forecasts an additional 9 million metric tons of urea production, representing a 4.5% annual increase. This upsurge in production is anticipated to fuel demand for fertilizer fillers so as to offset any detrimental impacts on soil pH arising out of the former's usage. Overall, the market is likely to register over 5% CAGR through 2031.

Sand Based Fertilizer Fillers to Register Notable Upswing

According to Fact.MR's analysis, demand for sand based fertilizer fillers is expected to rise significantly through 2021 and beyond, primarily influenced by sustained reliance on inorganic fertilizers. It is anticipated to acquire over 100 BPS through 2031. However, these projections are highly dependent on the anticipated impact of the pandemic's second wave across the fertilizer industry.

In spite of this, analysts are hopeful that the industry will hold ground, given the high incidence of vaccine administration. As of March 2021, nearly 8 billion inoculations have taken place globally, raising hopes for resuming on-site manufacturing operations across key industries.

"Mounting sustainability concerns amid growing use of chemical fertilizers is stimulating fertilizer filler sales, prompting manufacturers to incorporate eco-friendly alternatives for regulating soil pH levels," says a Fact.MR analyst.  

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5592 

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Fertilizer Fillers Study

  • By ingredient type, limestone fillers to account for the dominant share, spurred by high pH retention of acidic soils
  • Micronutrient binding is expected to remain the primary function of fertilizer fillers
  • Mounting sustainability concerns to increase organic fertilizer filler sales through the forecast period
  • China to remain the dominant fertilizer filler market, expanding at a robust CAGR
  • Presence of key limestone quarries to spike fertilizer filler sales across the US
  • UK to experience extensive deployment owing to organic carbon loss due to intensive agriculture
  • India to experience a notable upsurge, amid growing emphasis on productivity increase
  • Dominant position in the European fertilizers market to aggrandize filler sales across France

Sustainability to Remain Core Expansion Strategy of Key Players

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fertilizer Fillers Market Growth banking on Increasing Sand & Limestone Filler Uptake Fact.MR NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Feeble growth of the global fertilizer industry through 2019 combined with recessionary downturns induced by the coronavirus pandemic has weighed down fertilizer fillers prospects for 2021. Fortunately, this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project
Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Aircraft Health Monitoring Market worth $5.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Worth $10,529.7 Million by 2025, says P&S ...
Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee
Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $6.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area