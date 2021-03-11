COPT Announces Expiration of Tender Offers for Senior Notes due 2023 and 2024, and Delivery of Notices of Redemption for Remaining 2023 and 2024 Senior Notes

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced today the expiration of the previously announced cash tender offer by its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (the “Issuer”), for any and all of the Issuer’s outstanding 3.600% Senior Notes due 2023, CUSIP No. 22003B AG1, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by COPT (the “2023 Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the 2023 Offer to Purchase, dated March 3, 2021 (the “2023 Offer to Purchase”), and the related 2023 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “2023 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). This tender offer is referred to herein as the “2023 Offer.” The 2023 Offer to Purchase and the 2023 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein collectively as the “2023 Offer Documents.”

As of the expiration of the 2023 Offer at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 9, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”), $184,424,000, or 52.69%, of the $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes had been validly tendered and delivered (and not validly withdrawn), excluding $29,000 of the 2023 Notes tendered pursuant to a 2023 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery in the 2023 Offer at or prior to the Expiration Time. Payment for the 2023 Notes purchased pursuant to the 2023 Offer is intended to be made on or around March 11, 2021 (the “Settlement Date”), and payment for the 2023 Notes tendered pursuant to a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and purchased pursuant to the Offer is intended to be made on or around March 12, 2021 (the “2023 Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date”).

The “2023 Tender Offer Consideration” will be $1,066.81 for each $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to, but not including, the Settlement Date, payable on the Settlement Date or the 2023 Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable.

Expiration of 2024 Tender Offer. COPT also announced today the expiration of the previously announced cash tender offer by the Issuer for any and all of the Issuer’s outstanding 5.250% Senior Notes due 2024, CUSIP No. 22003B AH9, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by COPT (the “2024 Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the 2024 Offer to Purchase, dated March 3, 2021 (the “2024 Offer to Purchase”), and the related 2024 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “2024 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The tender offer is referred to herein as the “2024 Offer.” The 2024 Offer to Purchase and the 2024 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein together as the “2024 Offer Documents” and collectively with the 2023 Offer Documents as the “Offer Documents.”