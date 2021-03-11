 

COPT Announces Expiration of Tender Offers for Senior Notes due 2023 and 2024, and Delivery of Notices of Redemption for Remaining 2023 and 2024 Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 15:46  |  49   |   |   

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced today the expiration of the previously announced cash tender offer by its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (the “Issuer”), for any and all of the Issuer’s outstanding 3.600% Senior Notes due 2023, CUSIP No. 22003B AG1, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by COPT (the “2023 Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the 2023 Offer to Purchase, dated March 3, 2021 (the “2023 Offer to Purchase”), and the related 2023 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “2023 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). This tender offer is referred to herein as the “2023 Offer.” The 2023 Offer to Purchase and the 2023 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein collectively as the “2023 Offer Documents.”

As of the expiration of the 2023 Offer at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 9, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”), $184,424,000, or 52.69%, of the $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes had been validly tendered and delivered (and not validly withdrawn), excluding $29,000 of the 2023 Notes tendered pursuant to a 2023 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery in the 2023 Offer at or prior to the Expiration Time. Payment for the 2023 Notes purchased pursuant to the 2023 Offer is intended to be made on or around March 11, 2021 (the “Settlement Date”), and payment for the 2023 Notes tendered pursuant to a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and purchased pursuant to the Offer is intended to be made on or around March 12, 2021 (the “2023 Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date”).

The “2023 Tender Offer Consideration” will be $1,066.81 for each $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to, but not including, the Settlement Date, payable on the Settlement Date or the 2023 Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable.

Expiration of 2024 Tender Offer. COPT also announced today the expiration of the previously announced cash tender offer by the Issuer for any and all of the Issuer’s outstanding 5.250% Senior Notes due 2024, CUSIP No. 22003B AH9, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by COPT (the “2024 Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the 2024 Offer to Purchase, dated March 3, 2021 (the “2024 Offer to Purchase”), and the related 2024 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “2024 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The tender offer is referred to herein as the “2024 Offer.” The 2024 Offer to Purchase and the 2024 Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein together as the “2024 Offer Documents” and collectively with the 2023 Offer Documents as the “Offer Documents.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COPT Announces Expiration of Tender Offers for Senior Notes due 2023 and 2024, and Delivery of Notices of Redemption for Remaining 2023 and 2024 Senior Notes Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced today the expiration of the previously announced cash tender offer by its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (the “Issuer”), for any and all of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
COPT Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for 2024 Senior Notes
09.03.21
COPT Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for 2023 Senior Notes
08.03.21
COPT Elects Raymond L. Owens to Board of Trustees
05.03.21
COPT to Present at Citi’s Virtual 2021 Global Property CEO Conference
03.03.21
COPT Launches Tender Offer for Senior Notes due 2024
03.03.21
Corporate Office Properties Prices $600 Million of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2031
03.03.21
COPT Launches Tender Offer for Senior Notes due 2023
22.02.21
COPT Publishes 2020 ESG Report
18.02.21
COPT Declares 93rd Consecutive Common Dividend