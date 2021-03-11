 

The Toro Company 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. CDT. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 19, 2021, will be eligible to vote and ask questions during the virtual Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TTC2021 and logging in with the unique control number included in their proxy card, voting instruction form, or Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials. For those unable to attend the live version of the Annual Meeting, a replay will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest.

About The Toro Company
 The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.



