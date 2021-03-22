MedicalMaskSuperstore.com Announces Wholesale Pricing on All of its Premium Face Masks for the Retail Public

The Medical Mask Superstore is a nationwide provider of non-medical civilian use face masks and its new wholesale pricing structure is possible as it developed high quality and dependable suppliers for its complete line of popular face mask styles. Some of the pricing includes:

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.MedicalMaskSuperstore.com ) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has achieved some of the industry’s lowest pricing with wholesale pricing on its entire selection of face masks including some of its most popular styles for retail customers. That includes black KN95 face masks, black surgical face masks and blue disposable surgical face masks.

“Our pricing structure reflects our ability to source high quality face masks at affordable prices,” replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA International. “Being a trusted provider of civilian use face masks means very affordable prices for high quality face masks that everyone can afford so that protecting oneself is not a financial burden. Best products, best prices and best service is our commitment for all of our products on all of our websites.”

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005450/en/