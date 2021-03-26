 
Fisker and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance Sign a Green Memorandum of Understanding for Delivery of Fisker Ocean Electric Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021   

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding* with Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, part of the Crédit Agricole Group – the leading financial partner to the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe – for the potential supply of Fisker Ocean SUVs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005089/en/

Under this Memorandum of Understanding, Agilauto will be able to purchase Fisker Ocean SUVs for use by eligible employees and selected private banking clients of the group, with delivery projected to commence from January 2023.

“We welcome the commitment being shown by Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance towards enabling greater access to zero emission mobility for their employees,” said Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. “60% of new vehicle sales in Europe are through business-to-business transactions, and we are ready to partner with forward-thinking companies like Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance as the market moves increasingly towards electrification.”

“We are proud to act for transformation to low-carbon mobility, as part of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance’s sustainability strategy,” said Agilauto Sales Director, François ASCHEHOUG (Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance). “The Fisker Ocean will give our employees and the private banking market access to latest generation technology and performance while reinforcing our commitment to a low-carbon fleet.”

