 
checkAd

FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 23:00  |  37   |   |   

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced an application in the Ontario Superior Court seeking orders from the Court about the conduct of FSD’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders currently scheduled for May 14, 2021 (the "Annual Meeting").

The Notice of Application arises from a proxy solicitation that a group led by Mr. Zeeshan Saeed (a former director) and Mr. Anthony Durkacz (a current director) have initiated with the intent of removing the current board of directors (the “Board”) and replacing the Board with a new slate of directors. In particular, the Notice of Application asserts that the purpose behind the proxy solicitation is to gain control of the Board in order to have FSD acquire a start-up notionally in the psychedelics sector but with no apparent track record (the “Start-Up”). The Notice of Application asserts that Mr. Durkacz and other dissident shareholders have substantial interests in the Start-Up which they have not disclosed adequately or at all to FSD's shareholders or to the Board, in contravention of applicable law.

The application seeks to ensure that Mr. Durkacz and the dissident shareholder group are transparent about their interests in the Start-Up and asks the Court to order them to correct any misleading disclosure in that regard. The application also seeks to restrain Mr. Durkacz and Mr. Saeed from voting at the Annual General Meeting as a result of their conflict of interest.

FSD is also appealing the decision of Justice McEwen dated March 5, 2021. The decision, among other things, (i) set the Annual General Meeting of FSD for May 14, 2021 and (ii) restricted the voting of certain shares at the Annual General Meeting. FSD Pharma is appealing both aspects of the decision and has asked the Court to hear the appeal on an expedited basis.

At present, the record date for the Annual Meeting is April 14, 2021, the Annual Meeting date is May 14, 2021, and the Company's proxy materials are expected to be mailed to shareholders on or before April 23, 2021. The Company will keep shareholders informed of any changes to the foregoing dates, including as a result of the above-referenced court proceedings.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. (www.fsdpharma.com) is a publicly-traded holding company.

FSD BioSciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing over time multiple applications of its lead compound, ultramicro PEA by down-regulating the cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response.

Seite 1 von 3
FSD Pharma Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced an application in the Ontario Superior Court seeking orders from the Court about the conduct of FSD’s annual general and special meeting …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for ...
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Humanigen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
European Commission Approves Cabometyx in Combination With Opdivo as a First-Line Treatment for ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment of Gastro-Intestinal Diseases in Dogs and Cats
08.03.21
Gericht ordnet an, dass FSD Pharma den Termin der Aktionärsversammlung auf den 14. Mai 2021 verlegt, ein unabhängiger Versammlungsleiter bestellt wird und Dr. Raza Bokhari sowie weiteren Direktoren das Stimmrecht für neu ausgegebene Aktien entzogen wird

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
55
FSD Pharma Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial IND Filing With The FDA to Treat Patients With COVID-19
24.08.20
157
Willkommen bei FSD nach dem RS