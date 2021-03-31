FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders

The Notice of Application arises from a proxy solicitation that a group led by Mr. Zeeshan Saeed (a former director) and Mr. Anthony Durkacz (a current director) have initiated with the intent of removing the current board of directors (the “Board”) and replacing the Board with a new slate of directors. In particular, the Notice of Application asserts that the purpose behind the proxy solicitation is to gain control of the Board in order to have FSD acquire a start-up notionally in the psychedelics sector but with no apparent track record (the “Start-Up”). The Notice of Application asserts that Mr. Durkacz and other dissident shareholders have substantial interests in the Start-Up which they have not disclosed adequately or at all to FSD's shareholders or to the Board, in contravention of applicable law.

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced an application in the Ontario Superior Court seeking orders from the Court about the conduct of FSD’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders currently scheduled for May 14, 2021 (the "Annual Meeting").

The application seeks to ensure that Mr. Durkacz and the dissident shareholder group are transparent about their interests in the Start-Up and asks the Court to order them to correct any misleading disclosure in that regard. The application also seeks to restrain Mr. Durkacz and Mr. Saeed from voting at the Annual General Meeting as a result of their conflict of interest.

FSD is also appealing the decision of Justice McEwen dated March 5, 2021. The decision, among other things, (i) set the Annual General Meeting of FSD for May 14, 2021 and (ii) restricted the voting of certain shares at the Annual General Meeting. FSD Pharma is appealing both aspects of the decision and has asked the Court to hear the appeal on an expedited basis.

At present, the record date for the Annual Meeting is April 14, 2021, the Annual Meeting date is May 14, 2021, and the Company's proxy materials are expected to be mailed to shareholders on or before April 23, 2021. The Company will keep shareholders informed of any changes to the foregoing dates, including as a result of the above-referenced court proceedings.

