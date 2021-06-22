checkAd

NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine Learning Workloads in the Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 11:00  |  38   |   |   

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has acquired Data Mechanics, a managed platform provider for big data processing and cloud analytics with offices in Paris, France, that helps businesses capitalize on Apache Spark, an open-source unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing and machine learning, in Kubernetes. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

At a time when on-premises and cloud enterprise data and application growth is exploding, use of analytics and machine learning to identify operating efficiencies, cost reductions, and automate manual processes so engineers can focus on more strategic tasks is a top priority – and a strategic imperative – for all enterprises.

“Now more than ever, our customers are adopting cloud-first and cloud native strategies that will enable them to be more agile and adaptable in the face of unprecedented data growth,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp's Public Cloud Services business unit. “Adding Data Mechanics to our existing solutions will make it simpler and more cost-effective for organizations across all industries to fully leverage Apache Spark and Kubernetes to advance their data and cloud initiatives.”

The Data Mechanics acquisition comes less than a year after NetApp acquired Spot (now Spot by NetApp), a leading CloudOps provider that automates and optimizes workloads running in public cloud environments. Data Mechanics’ team and IP will be integrated with the Spot by NetApp team and portfolio to accelerate the development of NetApp’s recently announced Spot Wave solution, which simplifies, optimizes and automates Spark workloads running in public clouds.

“Although there are significant benefits to moving analytics and application workloads to the cloud, managing analytics technologies and cloud infrastructure can be resource and time intensive, impeding employee productivity and return on investment,” said Amiram Shachar, vice president and general manager of Spot by NetApp. “We’re excited to welcome Data Mechanics to Spot by NetApp as we further enable organizations to put their data to work and get even more value from their cloud infrastructure investments.”

Additional Resources

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction, descriptions of NetApp's future strategy and its impact on customers. Actual results, including with respect to NetApp's business prospects, could differ materially due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: NetApp’s ability to successfully integrate the acquired personnel and assets, the response to the acquisition by the customers, employees, and partners; actual benefits of the transaction to customers and partners; the ability to retain key personnel; and NetApp's ability to realize its broader strategic and operating objectives. These and other equally important factors are described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NetApp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine Learning Workloads in the Cloud NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has acquired Data Mechanics, a managed platform provider for big data processing and cloud analytics with offices in Paris, France, that helps …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Acquires Determined AI to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence Innovation ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
NetApp bietet ein innovatives, kompromissloses und einheitliches hybrides Cloud-Erlebnis
08.06.21
NetApp Delivers an Innovative, No-Compromise, Unified Hybrid Cloud Experience
02.06.21
NetApp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
27.05.21
NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor/Technology Conferences