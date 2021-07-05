checkAd

RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO

Autor: PLX AI
05.07.2021, 10:13  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – RIB Software says René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022.He succeeds Tom Wolf, who will step down as Managing Director at the end of 31 March 2022Company also names Tobias Hamacher Managing Director and CFO …

  • (PLX AI) – RIB Software says René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022.
  • He succeeds Tom Wolf, who will step down as Managing Director at the end of 31 March 2022
  • Company also names Tobias Hamacher Managing Director and CFO with immediate effect
