RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
(PLX AI) – RIB Software says René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022.He succeeds Tom Wolf, who will step down as Managing Director at the end of 31 March 2022Company also names Tobias Hamacher Managing Director and CFO …
