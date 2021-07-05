RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO Autor: PLX AI | 05.07.2021, 10:13 | 16 | 0 | 0 05.07.2021, 10:13 | (PLX AI) – RIB Software says René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022.He succeeds Tom Wolf, who will step down as Managing Director at the end of 31 March 2022Company also names Tobias Hamacher Managing Director and CFO … (PLX AI) – RIB Software says René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022.He succeeds Tom Wolf, who will step down as Managing Director at the end of 31 March 2022Company also names Tobias Hamacher Managing Director and CFO … (PLX AI) – RIB Software says René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022.

He succeeds Tom Wolf, who will step down as Managing Director at the end of 31 March 2022

Company also names Tobias Hamacher Managing Director and CFO with immediate effect



