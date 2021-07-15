Bufab Names Staffan Pehrson New CEO Autor: PLX AI | 15.07.2021, 18:46 | 40 | 0 | 0 15.07.2021, 18:46 | (PLX AI) – Bufab has appointed Staffan Pehrson as new President and CEO.Pehrson was most recently CEO of Nefab Group and will assume his role on 1 February 2022Bufab's current President and CEO, Jörgen Rosengren, will be at the company’s disposal … (PLX AI) – Bufab has appointed Staffan Pehrson as new President and CEO.Pehrson was most recently CEO of Nefab Group and will assume his role on 1 February 2022Bufab's current President and CEO, Jörgen Rosengren, will be at the company’s disposal … (PLX AI) – Bufab has appointed Staffan Pehrson as new President and CEO.

Pehrson was most recently CEO of Nefab Group and will assume his role on 1 February 2022

Bufab's current President and CEO, Jörgen Rosengren, will be at the company's disposal until the end of September 2021 and Johan Lindqvist, segment manager for Segment North, steps in as acting President and CEO from 1 September 2021 until 1 February 2022



Bufab Holding Aktie





