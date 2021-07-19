checkAd

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at Brand Theatre in the Los Angeles Area

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), announced today that it has reached an agreement with Caruso, a privately owned, industry-renowned real estate company, to add under long term lease two Los Angeles area locations: The Grove Theatre, a 14-screen theatre located in Los Angeles and The Americana at Brand Theatre, an 18-screen theatre located in Glendale. AMC is expected to reopen the theatres in August.

The theatres, both formerly Pacific Theatres locations, have been closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In full calendar year 2018, The Grove Theatre was the second highest grossing movie theatre and The Americana at Brand Theatre was the fifth highest grossing movie theatre in the Los Angeles area.

AMC remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding additional currently closed locations.

Upon reopening, guests at both locations can also expect many of AMC’s most popular amenities, including enhanced food and beverage offerings, and AMC Stubs, a world class loyalty and subscription service that includes AMC Stubs A-List. In the coming months, AMC will significantly enhance the premium movie-going options by renovating three auditoriums and introducing three premium large format screens at each theatre. An IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC all will be offered at The Grove and also all will be offered at The Americana at Brand theatres.

Commenting on the agreement, AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said, “The Grove and The Americana at Brand theatres are among the most successful theatres in the greater Los Angeles area, and we look forward to delivering the high-quality experience for guests visiting these theatres that AMC is known for in the Los Angeles area and nationally. AMC is proud to be expanding in the movie-making capital of the world. And we are eager to get started as soon as possible, showcasing for our guests at these two theatres the exciting lineup of movies scheduled throughout the rest of 2021.”

Aron added, “These two theatres each are located in world-class lifestyle centers offering the best in retail, dining and entertainment options. Each was conceived and is run by Caruso, one of the largest and most admired privately-held real estate companies in the United States. It is a distinct honor and privilege for AMC to be included in these successful and beautiful Caruso developments, which literally strive for perfection in every detail.”

