Buy Scatec as Friday's Crash Was Overreaction, Kepler Cheuvreux Says Autor: PLX AI | 26.07.2021, 08:46 | 47 | 0 | 0 26.07.2021, 08:46 | (PLX AI) – Scatec shares had their worst day ever on Friday, but that was an overreaction and the stock remains a buy, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.

Scatec was the worst performer in Stoxx 600 on Friday after earnings missed expectations, with Q2 proportionate EBITDA at NOK 601 million, below consensus of NOK 676 million

Proportionate EBITDA was particularly affected by performance in the Philippines, where the company's hydro operations did much worse than expected

But the loss of earnings in the Philippines should mean a share price adjustment of only NOK 4, Kepler Cheuvreux said

While a significant number of projects need to reach completion before the end of the year, Scatec needs only 250-300 MW to get to its 4.5 GW target: Kepler

The current share price implies that the company won't grow after 2024, which is unlikely, Kepler said

The broker reiterated a buy rating, with the price target cut to NOK 372 from NOK 376



