Metsa Board Q2 Results Beat Consensus; Sees Q3 Adj. EBIT Same Level
(PLX AI) – Metsa Board Q2 revenue EUR 556 million vs. estimate EUR 522 millionQ2 EBIT EUR 104 million vs. estimate EUR 98 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT EUR 103 million vs. estimate EUR 95 millionMetsä Board’s comparable operating result in July–September …
- (PLX AI) – Metsa Board Q2 revenue EUR 556 million vs. estimate EUR 522 million
- Q2 EBIT EUR 104 million vs. estimate EUR 98 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 103 million vs. estimate EUR 95 million
- Metsä Board’s comparable operating result in July–September 2021 is expected to be roughly at the same level as in April–June 2021
- Metsä Board estimates that the cost inflation for the full year of 2021 will be 3–4%, compared to 2020.
