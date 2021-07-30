ALK-Abello, Grandpharma Partner for Adrenaline Autoinjector in China Autor: PLX AI | 30.07.2021, 14:53 | 19 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 14:53 | (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello ALK and Grandpharma team up to market the first adrenaline autoinjector in China.ALK-Abello says agreement to accelerate ALK's long-term growth and supports its earnings aspirationsJext is expected to be the first AAI to market … (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello ALK and Grandpharma team up to market the first adrenaline autoinjector in China.ALK-Abello says agreement to accelerate ALK's long-term growth and supports its earnings aspirationsJext is expected to be the first AAI to market … (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello ALK and Grandpharma team up to market the first adrenaline autoinjector in China.

ALK-Abello says agreement to accelerate ALK's long-term growth and supports its earnings aspirations

Jext is expected to be the first AAI to market in China. Prior to registration in mainland China, Grandpharma plans to start selling Jext in southern China under a special licence linked to the existing registration in Hong Kong

ALK will receive upfront and registration milestone payments totalling EUR 12 million (~DKK 90 million) in return for granting Grandpharma the exclusive rights to Jext in China

ALK will also manufacture and supply Jext and receive revenue from the sale of products to Grandpharma



Alk-Abello (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Alk-Abello (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer