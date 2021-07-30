checkAd

ALK-Abello, Grandpharma Partner for Adrenaline Autoinjector in China

Autor: PLX AI
30.07.2021   

  • (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello ALK and Grandpharma team up to market the first adrenaline autoinjector in China.
  • ALK-Abello says agreement to accelerate ALK's long-term growth and supports its earnings aspirations
  • Jext is expected to be the first AAI to market in China. Prior to registration in mainland China, Grandpharma plans to start selling Jext in southern China under a special licence linked to the existing registration in Hong Kong
  • ALK will receive upfront and registration milestone payments totalling EUR 12 million (~DKK 90 million) in return for granting Grandpharma the exclusive rights to Jext in China
  • ALK will also manufacture and supply Jext and receive revenue from the sale of products to Grandpharma


