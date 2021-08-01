Vonovia Raises Offer for Deutsche Wohnen to EUR 53 per Share from EUR 52 Before Autor: PLX AI | 01.08.2021, 22:18 | 51 | 0 | 0 01.08.2021, 22:18 | (PLX AI) – Vonovia to offer EUR 53 per Deutsche Wohnen share, up from EUR 52 previously.Vonovia already holds 30% of Deutsche WohnenTakeover offer has minimum acceptance threshold of 50%, which the previous offer failed to meetA new public takeover … (PLX AI) – Vonovia to offer EUR 53 per Deutsche Wohnen share, up from EUR 52 previously.Vonovia already holds 30% of Deutsche WohnenTakeover offer has minimum acceptance threshold of 50%, which the previous offer failed to meetA new public takeover … (PLX AI) – Vonovia to offer EUR 53 per Deutsche Wohnen share, up from EUR 52 previously.

Vonovia already holds 30% of Deutsche Wohnen

Takeover offer has minimum acceptance threshold of 50%, which the previous offer failed to meet

A new public takeover offer and the publication of a decision to launch such an offer by a bidder pursuant are not permitted for one year following the end of the acceptance period, unless the target consents and the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) waives the blocking period

In the new business combination agreement Deutsche Wohnen SE provided its consent and Vonovia will now immediately file a request for such an exemption from BaFin

The decision whether to grant the waiver from the blocking period is at the discretion of BaFin and is expected in the upcoming week



