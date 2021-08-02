SimCorp Likely to Post Weak Quarter, SEB Says in Downgrade Autor: PLX AI | 02.08.2021, 11:00 | 19 | 0 | 0 02.08.2021, 11:00 | (PLX AI) – SimCorp is likely to report another weak quarter when it releases earnings this month, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell.Previous recommendation was buy; price target remains DKK 775SimCorp is likely … (PLX AI) – SimCorp is likely to report another weak quarter when it releases earnings this month, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell.Previous recommendation was buy; price target remains DKK 775SimCorp is likely … (PLX AI) – SimCorp is likely to report another weak quarter when it releases earnings this month, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell.

Previous recommendation was buy; price target remains DKK 775

SimCorp is likely finding it hard to upsell to existing customers, while getting new contracts may drag until later in the year, SEB said

Q3 may also be weak, with few triggers for a stock which is already up 10% in the last month, SEB said SimCorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

SimCorp Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer