SimCorp Likely to Post Weak Quarter, SEB Says in Downgrade
(PLX AI) – SimCorp is likely to report another weak quarter when it releases earnings this month, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell.Previous recommendation was buy; price target remains DKK 775SimCorp is likely …
(PLX AI) – SimCorp is likely to report another weak quarter when it releases earnings this month, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell.Previous recommendation was buy; price target remains DKK 775SimCorp is likely …
- (PLX AI) – SimCorp is likely to report another weak quarter when it releases earnings this month, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell.
- Previous recommendation was buy; price target remains DKK 775
- SimCorp is likely finding it hard to upsell to existing customers, while getting new contracts may drag until later in the year, SEB said
- Q3 may also be weak, with few triggers for a stock which is already up 10% in the last month, SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare