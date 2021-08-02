Netcompany Fair Value Raised to DKK 645-745 from DKK 620-720 at Nordea
- Expect Netcompany's solid performance to continue in Q2, which may trigger a positive revision to its 2021 guidance, or at least a comment that it expects to meet the upper end of the range, Nordea said
- Expect broad-based solid performance, including a normalization in the Netherlands: Nordea
- NOTE: Nordea covers Netcompany as commissioned research, so it doesn't assign a buy/hold/sell rating
