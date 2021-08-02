Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Netcompany Fair Value Raised to DKK 645-745 from DKK 620-720 at Nordea (PLX AI) – Netcompany fair value range raised to DKK 645-745 from DKK 620-720 at Nordea.Expect Netcompany's solid performance to continue in Q2, which may trigger a positive revision to its 2021 guidance, or at least a comment that it expects to …



