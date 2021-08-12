Stratus Properties Inc. Announces Appointment of Laurie L. Dotter to Its Board of Directors

Laurie L. Dotter Appointed to Stratus Board (Photo: Business Wire)

William H. Armstrong III, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Laurie L. Dotter to our Board. Ms. Dotter has more than 30 years of experience in the real estate investment industry, including as Founding Partner of a suite of real estate investment vehicles with a multi-billion dollar capitalization, as well as her public company board experience as Chair of the Audit Committee of Parkway Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust. Ms. Dotter’s appointment further demonstrates our Board’s commitment to increasing Board diversity, and we look forward to benefitting from her perspective.”

Ms. Dotter’s appointment fulfills Stratus’ commitment to increase the size of the Board and to appoint Ms. Dotter as a new director after shareholders approved the related Board-recommended advisory shareholder proposal at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. The terms of Stratus’ Class I directors extend to the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Ms. Dotter will serve as a member of the Audit and the Compensation Committee of the Board. Following the appointment of Ms. Dotter, Stratus’ Board comprises eight members, including seven independent directors.

Ms. Dotter stated, “I am very excited to join Stratus’ Board and look forward to working with Stratus’ management team and other directors. For years, I have engaged with real estate investors and am happy to provide guidance to Stratus about successful real estate investment and development strategies.”

About Laurie L. Dotter

Laurie L. Dotter, age 60, serves as an investment advisory board member at Employee Retirement System of Texas, since 2019, and the Comptrollers Investment Advisory Board for Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company, since 2009. Ms. Dotter is a member of the Board of Directors of Lifespace Communities, Inc., a not-for-profit organization that owns and operates senior living communities, and its predecessor since 2018. She serves on the governing board of Dottid, a SaaS technology company in the commercial real estate management sector. From 2010 to 2016, she was President of Transwestern Investment Group, and then President of Transwestern Corporate Properties and founding partner of Corporate Properties Trust I, II and III, large scale commercial real estate investment vehicles with combined capitalization exceeding $2 billion, from 2016 to 2017. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Parkway Properties, Inc. (“Parkway”), a national commercial real estate investment trust, from 2010 to 2016, the Chair of Parkway’s Audit Committee and a member of its Compensation Committee. Ms. Dotter served as the Vice Chairman of the PREA Plan Sponsor Council at the Pension Real Estate Association, from 2008 until 2010. She also served as an executive investment officer at Hunt Realty Investments, from 1998 until 2010. Prior to joining Hunt, she served as director of Real Estate Investments at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, from 1993 to 1998, and as a director of Financial Consulting Services at PricewaterhouseCoopers, from 1989 to 1993.