Facedrive Announces Transition Involving Senior Management And Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021   

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF) announces upcoming changes to its senior management team with Sayan Navaratnam having provided notice of his intention to step down as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective September 1, 2021. Similarly, Bill Kanters, a member of the Board, has provided notice of his intention to resign as of September 1, 2021 and Fairy Lee has also provided notice of her intention to transition out of her role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective as of September 24, 2021. Suman Pushparajah, the Company’s current Chief Operating Officer and also a Director of the Company, will be promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer while Junaid Razvi, a founder of the Company and also a Director, will be appointed as the Company’s new Chairman of the Board as of September 1, 2021. The Company is in the process of discussing and interviewing possible replacements for the Chief Financial Officer position. Mujir Muneeruddin, current Executive Vice-President of M&A and Strategy and Chief Legal Officer of the Company, will be appointed as a Director of the Company on September 1, 2021 to fill the vacancy on the Board created by the departure of Mr. Navaratnam.

“We would like to thank Mr. Navaratnam, Ms. Lee and Mr. Kanters for their dedication and contributions to the Company and for their expected continued support. We are also very confident that the Company, including all of its senior management, have spent considerable time and energy on succession planning to be prepared for days such as these. We feel our fundamentals are stronger than ever, and we remain hyper focused on growth and developing the world’s first and pre-eminent technology platform where ESG-centric individuals can buy, sell, lease and invest with a single platform. There is no question in our minds that Suman is the best person to take the helm in this next chapter of that story,” said founder and incoming Chairman Junaid Razvi.

Suman Pushparajah - Background

Incoming Chief Executive Officer Suman Pushparajah has most recently been serving as Chief Operating Officer with Facedrive. After joining the Company in 2018, Suman rose quickly through the ranks, starting as the Head of Marketing where he led innovative brand awareness campaigns and then followed this up with a key stint as General Operations Manager. In this role, Suman was instrumental in driving the company’s global expansion plan and building out the Company’s current interconnected platform of offerings. He also played a critical role in strategic acquisitions, such as FoodHWY, Steer, and EcoCRED. Earlier this year, Suman was officially appointed both Chief Operating Officer, a role in which he worked closely with Mr. Navaratnam on virtually all aspects of the Company’s business, including defining and driving major business decisions – both strategic and fiscal – for the entire organization. At the same time, Suman was also appointed as a Director on the Board, reflecting his rapidly growing impact and role within the organization.

