checkAd

Schaeffler Names Claus Bauer New CFO

Autor: PLX AI
31.08.2021, 12:56  |  32   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Schaeffler has appointed Claus Bauer (55) to the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), responsible for Finance & Information Technology, effective September 1, 2021, under a two-year contract. …

  • (PLX AI) – Schaeffler has appointed Claus Bauer (55) to the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), responsible for Finance & Information Technology, effective September 1, 2021, under a two-year contract.
  • Claus Bauer succeeds Dr. Klaus Patzak (56) who left Schaeffler AG at his own request effective July 31, 2021
Schaeffler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schaeffler Names Claus Bauer New CFO (PLX AI) – Schaeffler has appointed Claus Bauer (55) to the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), responsible for Finance & Information Technology, effective September 1, 2021, under a two-year contract. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Equinor Board Member Sells 1,870 Shares
Immofinanz Half Year Net Income EUR 228.6 Million
Danske Likely to Postpone its ROE Target, Nordea Says in Downgrade to Sell
Karnov Names Olin as New CFO
CEWE to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 20 million
ADVA Merges with ADTRAN in All-Share Deal
Veon Q2 EBITDA Just Below Estimates; Guidance Raised
Loomis Appeals After Losing Court Decision in Denmark
Vestas Gets 181 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia
Titel
GE Renewable Energy, PKN ORLEN to Cooperate on New Offshore Wind Leases in Poland
Mowi Q2 Revenue in Line with Expectations; to Pay Special Dividend
Vestas Gets 2 Orders in Poland of Total 50 MW
Eurazeo to Sell Stake in Seqens to SK Capital
Kambi Buys Abios for SEK 150 Million in Cash, up to SEK 120 Million in Earnouts
Bayer Says FDA Approves Xarelto Plus Aspirin for Peripheral Artery Disease Indication
GE Renewable Energy, PKN ORLEN to Cooperate on New Offshore Wind Leases in Poland
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Rheinmetall Gets EUR 21 Million Order from Bundeswehr
Vestas Is Too Expensive, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Sell
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:54 UhrDGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Changes to Executive Board of Schaeffler AG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:54 UhrDGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Veränderungen im Executive Board der Schaeffler AG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
26.08.21DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
25.08.21Gigantisch! 264-Meter-Offshore-Windturbine von MingYang – so profitieren deutsche Partner
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.08.21Aktien: HelloFresh, Lufthansa, Morphosys, Schaeffler, SMA Solar & Co: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare
11.08.21Schaeffler verkauft Geschäft mit Antriebsketten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
PLX AI | Analysen
06.08.21NORDLB stuft Schaeffler auf 'Verkaufen'(6) 
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
06.08.213 Top-Schnäppchen-Aktien aus Deutschland
The Motley Fool | Kommentare