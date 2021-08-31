Schaeffler Names Claus Bauer New CFO
- (PLX AI) – Schaeffler has appointed Claus Bauer (55) to the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), responsible for Finance & Information Technology, effective September 1, 2021, under a two-year contract.
- Claus Bauer succeeds Dr. Klaus Patzak (56) who left Schaeffler AG at his own request effective July 31, 2021
