Schaeffler Names Claus Bauer New CFO

(PLX AI) – Schaeffler has appointed Claus Bauer (55) to the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), responsible for Finance & Information Technology, effective September 1, 2021, under a two-year contract.

Claus Bauer succeeds Dr. Klaus Patzak (56) who left Schaeffler AG at his own request effective July 31, 2021



