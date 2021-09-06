checkAd

FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million

Autor: PLX AI
06.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – FLSmidth’s acquisition of TK Mining to exclude thyssenkrupp’s mining activities in India.FLSmidth total consideration (enterprise value) for TK Mining will be reduced by EUR 45 million to EUR 280 millionFLSmidth says already has a strong …

  • (PLX AI) – FLSmidth’s acquisition of TK Mining to exclude thyssenkrupp’s mining activities in India.
  • FLSmidth total consideration (enterprise value) for TK Mining will be reduced by EUR 45 million to EUR 280 million
  • FLSmidth says already has a strong presence in India and the TK Mining activities in India are not strategically important for the transaction
  • The activities excluded had revenue of EUR 100 million last year
  • TK Mining without India had revenue of EUR 680 million last year
  • The exclusion of the TK Mining activities in India will not affect the transfer of TK Mining’s key IP and technologies to FLSmidth as part of the overall transaction
  • The exclusion of the TK Mining activities in India has no impact on the expected synergies and integration costs for the transaction
  • TK Mining is still expected to be net profit and cash flow positive from 2024 on a stand-alone basis


