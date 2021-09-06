Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in forecast Walldorf, 6 September 2021 - Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN: DE000A161234) showed a positive performance in the first nine months of the financial year 2020/2021, generating revenues of EUR 186.9 million (9M 2019/2020: EUR 150.9 million). Operating result (EBIT) improved significantly from EUR 7.5 million in the previous year to EUR 17.1 million in the first nine months of 2020/2021, partly due to exchange rate effects. Adjusted for these effects, EBIT rose by around 34% to EUR 14.0 million (9M 2019/2020: EUR 10.4 million).

Against this background Ekotechnika AG is increasing its revenues forecast to EUR 220-240 million (previously: EUR 220-230 million). Gross profit is expected to be in a range of EUR 37-40 million (previously: EUR 35-38 million). For the EBIT, the company now expects a range of EUR 17-20 million (previously: EUR 13-16 million), primarily due to positive currency effects.



