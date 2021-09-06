checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in forecast

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.09.2021, 09:10  |  96   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Forecast/9 Month figures
Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in forecast

06-Sep-2021 / 09:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in forecast

Walldorf, 6 September 2021 - Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN: DE000A161234) showed a positive performance in the first nine months of the financial year 2020/2021, generating revenues of EUR 186.9 million (9M 2019/2020: EUR 150.9 million). Operating result (EBIT) improved significantly from EUR 7.5 million in the previous year to EUR 17.1 million in the first nine months of 2020/2021, partly due to exchange rate effects. Adjusted for these effects, EBIT rose by around 34% to EUR 14.0 million (9M 2019/2020: EUR 10.4 million).

Against this background Ekotechnika AG is increasing its revenues forecast to EUR 220-240 million (previously: EUR 220-230 million). Gross profit is expected to be in a range of EUR 37-40 million (previously: EUR 35-38 million). For the EBIT, the company now expects a range of EUR 17-20 million (previously: EUR 13-16 million), primarily due to positive currency effects.


Contact
Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de


Press / Investor Relations
Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de

06-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Ekotechnika AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
E-mail: info@ekotechnika.de
Internet: www.ekotechnika.de
ISIN: DE000A161234
WKN: A16123
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1231282

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1231282  06-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231282&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEkotechnika Akt (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ekotechnika und wie geht es weiter......
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in forecast DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Forecast/9 Month figures Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in forecast 06-Sep-2021 / 09:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Konzern-Kennzahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx sells major project in Bernau near Berlin to DIE Deutsche ...
EQS-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnisse 2021 erfreulich
DGAP-News: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate verbessert Umsatz und Ergebnis im Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU welcomes inclusion into SDAX(R) index
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:45 UhrEkotechnika verdient operativ mehr
4investors | Kommentare
09:10 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG: Gute Entwicklung in den ersten neun Monaten 2020/2021 und erneute Erhöhung der Prognose
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
20.08.21Ekotechnika verkauft Tochtergesellschaft Ambitech
4investors | Kommentare
20.08.21DGAP-News: Ekotechnika AG divests forestry machinery business
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21DGAP-News: Ekotechnika AG trennt sich von Forstmaschinen-Geschäft
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten