DGAP-Adhoc Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in forecast
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Forecast/9 Month figures
Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in forecast
Against this background Ekotechnika AG is increasing its revenues forecast to EUR 220-240 million (previously: EUR 220-230 million). Gross profit is expected to be in a range of EUR 37-40 million (previously: EUR 35-38 million). For the EBIT, the company now expects a range of EUR 17-20 million (previously: EUR 13-16 million), primarily due to positive currency effects.
Contact
Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de
Press / Investor Relations
Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de
06-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ekotechnika AG
|Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
|E-mail:
|info@ekotechnika.de
|Internet:
|www.ekotechnika.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161234
|WKN:
|A16123
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1231282
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1231282 06-Sep-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Ekotechnika und wie geht es weiter......
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare