Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
(PLX AI) – Bonesupport announced inconclusive results for the company’s Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, FORTIFY. The primary safety endpoint for CERAMENT G was metThe FORTIFY study was initiated in 2017 with the purpose to evaluate the …
(PLX AI) – Bonesupport announced inconclusive results for the company’s Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, FORTIFY. The primary safety endpoint for CERAMENT G was metThe FORTIFY study was initiated in 2017 with the purpose to evaluate the …
- (PLX AI) – Bonesupport announced inconclusive results for the company’s Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, FORTIFY.
- The primary safety endpoint for CERAMENT G was met
- The FORTIFY study was initiated in 2017 with the purpose to evaluate the ability of CERAMENT G to improve the treatment outcomes for patients with open tibia fractures G-A II-IIIB
- The drop-out rate has been very high in the study with only 143 qualified subjects of 201 enrolled for the composite efficacy endpoint at 12 months
- The very high drop-out rate has led to FORTIFY not qualifying to the requirements of a PMA application
- Company says the failure to reach conclusion on the study data is both surprising and disappointing
- Says will work with FDA to review possible regulatory pathways for CERAMENT G for the indication trauma
Bonesupport Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare