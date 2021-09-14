checkAd

Barclays Appoints Amit Tyagi as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 22:20  |  26   |   |   

Barclays announces the appointment of Amit Tyagi as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking. Mr. Tyagi will be based in New York, and will focus on the Tools and Diagnostics sector. He will report to Rick Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare & Real Estate Groups at Barclays.

Mr. Tyagi joins Barclays with over 20 years of industry experience, most recently as Head of Healthcare at Huatai Securities. Prior to joining Huatai Securities in 2018, Mr. Tyagi was Global Head of Medical Diagnostics and Life Sciences Tools at UBS. Before joining UBS in 2008, he worked as a senior project manager at Medline Industries. Mr. Tyagi has led the origination and execution of a number of high-profile transactions during his career. These include advising Genstar Capital on its acquisition of Symmetry Medical’s OEM, advising Asahi Kasei on its acquisition of Zoll Medical, advising Zonare Medical Systems on the company’s sale to Mindray, and advising QuantaLife on its sale to Bio-Rad.

“Amit is an outstanding addition to our Healthcare team, and his extensive industry knowledge and transaction experience will further strengthen our ability to provide a superior value proposition to our clients,” said Rick Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare & Real Estate Groups. “Amit’s appointment is further evidence of our commitment to investing in and operating a top-tier Healthcare franchise.”

Barclays has performed lead roles in a number of recent transactions of note in the Healthcare Banking space, including serving as financial advisor to Thermo Fisher Scientific on their pending $21bn acquisition of PPD, and acting as financial advisor to Centene Corporation in the company’s $3.1bn acquisition of Magellan Health, Inc. Barclays acted as financial advisor to Kindred at Home on their sale to Humana, and served as financial advisor to HMS on the company’s sale to Veritas Capital-backed Gainwell Technologies for $3.4bn. In addition, Barclays has performed key roles in several recent IPOs of note, including serving as a senior active bookrunner on a $649mm IPO for Signify Health, Inc., as an active bookrunner on a $924mm IPO for Bright Health Group, Inc., and as an active bookrunner on a $1.3bn IPO for GoodRx Holdings, Inc.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc.

Barclays Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barclays Appoints Amit Tyagi as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking Barclays announces the appointment of Amit Tyagi as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking. Mr. Tyagi will be based in New York, and will focus on the Tools and Diagnostics sector. He will report to Rick Landgarten, Global Head of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
TotalEnergies and Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in the Normandy ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Barclays Bank PLC Announces Expiration of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer and Preliminary Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.08.21Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer and Further Modification of Purchase Price and Participation Procedures for Cash Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten