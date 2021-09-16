checkAd

GEA Gets High Double-Digit Million Euro Order for Novozymes Factory

Autor: PLX AI
16.09.2021, 10:10  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – GEA Group gets order in high double-digit million-euro range from Novozymes. Novozymes, the world's largest supplier of enzyme and microbial technologies headquartered in Denmark, has entrusted GEA with the turnkey fitting of a major new …

  • (PLX AI) – GEA Group gets order in high double-digit million-euro range from Novozymes.
  • Novozymes, the world's largest supplier of enzyme and microbial technologies headquartered in Denmark, has entrusted GEA with the turnkey fitting of a major new plant to produce plant-based proteins for the plant-based food industry
  • Building the new factory in Nebraska, USA, will start later this year and is expected to be completed towards the end of 2023
  • The new plant covers the manufacturing steps from harvesting to separation of proteins
