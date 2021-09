GEA Gets High Double-Digit Million Euro Order for Novozymes Factory Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 10:10 | 16 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 10:10 | (PLX AI) – GEA Group gets order in high double-digit million-euro range from Novozymes. Novozymes, the world's largest supplier of enzyme and microbial technologies headquartered in Denmark, has entrusted GEA with the turnkey fitting of a major new … (PLX AI) – GEA Group gets order in high double-digit million-euro range from Novozymes. Novozymes, the world's largest supplier of enzyme and microbial technologies headquartered in Denmark, has entrusted GEA with the turnkey fitting of a major new … (PLX AI) – GEA Group gets order in high double-digit million-euro range from Novozymes.

Novozymes, the world's largest supplier of enzyme and microbial technologies headquartered in Denmark, has entrusted GEA with the turnkey fitting of a major new plant to produce plant-based proteins for the plant-based food industry

Building the new factory in Nebraska, USA, will start later this year and is expected to be completed towards the end of 2023

