GEA Gets High Double-Digit Million Euro Order for Novozymes Factory
- (PLX AI) – GEA Group gets order in high double-digit million-euro range from Novozymes.
- Novozymes, the world's largest supplier of enzyme and microbial technologies headquartered in Denmark, has entrusted GEA with the turnkey fitting of a major new plant to produce plant-based proteins for the plant-based food industry
- Building the new factory in Nebraska, USA, will start later this year and is expected to be completed towards the end of 2023
- The new plant covers the manufacturing steps from harvesting to separation of proteins
