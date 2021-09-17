Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Orion CEO to Retire at the Latest in 2023 (PLX AI) – Orion Successor plan of the President and CEO of Orion.Orion CEO Timo Lappalainen will retire in 2023 at the latestLappalainen will be at the disposal of the Board of Directors as advisor until the end of March 2023



