Aker BioMarine CEO Buys 75,000 Shares

(PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine CEO, Matts Johansen, buys 75,000 shares through KMMN Invest II AS, a company he controls.Purchase was at an average price of NOK 43.53 per shareFollowing the transaction, Johansen, directly and indirectly, controls 995,714 …

Purchase was at an average price of NOK 43.53 per share

Following the transaction, Johansen, directly and indirectly, controls 995,714 shares in Aker BioMarine




