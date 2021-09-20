Aker BioMarine CEO Buys 75,000 Shares
- (PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine CEO, Matts Johansen, buys 75,000 shares through KMMN Invest II AS, a company he controls.
- Purchase was at an average price of NOK 43.53 per share
- Following the transaction, Johansen, directly and indirectly, controls 995,714 shares in Aker BioMarine
