Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval to TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv), the first and only approved antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. TIVDAK is approved under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program based on tumor response and the durability of the response. Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. 1

TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) for injection 40 mg (Photo: Business Wire)

“Once recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer progresses, there is a need for more options for these patients,” said Robert L. Coleman, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer, US Oncology Research and lead investigator of the innovaTV 204 clinical trial. “This is an important development for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.”

In the innovaTV 204 clinical trial, TIVDAK was evaluated in 101 patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who had received no more than two prior systemic regimens in the recurrent or metastatic setting, including at least one prior platinum-based chemotherapy regimen. Results from the trial showed a 24 percent confirmed objective response rate (ORR) (95% CI; 15.9-33.3), as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC) using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v1.1 criteria. The median duration of response (DOR) was 8.3 months (95% CI; 4.2 to not reached).

The prescribing information for TIVDAK includes a BOXED WARNING for ocular toxicity, and Warnings for peripheral neuropathy, hemorrhage, pneumonitis, and embryo-fetal toxicity. The most common (≥25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were hemoglobin decreased (52%), fatigue (50%), lymphocytes decreased (42%), nausea (41%), peripheral neuropathy (39%), alopecia (39%), epistaxis (39%), conjunctival adverse reactions (37%), hemorrhage (32%), leukocytes decreased (30%), creatinine increased (29%), dry eye (29%), prothrombin international normalized ratio increased (26%), activated partial thromboplastin time prolonged (26%), diarrhea (25%), and rash (25%). Please see Important Safety Information below.1