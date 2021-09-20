checkAd

Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 23:03  |  42   |   |   

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval to TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv), the first and only approved antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. TIVDAK is approved under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program based on tumor response and the durability of the response. Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005928/en/

TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) for injection 40 mg (Photo: Business Wire)

TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) for injection 40 mg (Photo: Business Wire)

“Once recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer progresses, there is a need for more options for these patients,” said Robert L. Coleman, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer, US Oncology Research and lead investigator of the innovaTV 204 clinical trial. “This is an important development for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.”

In the innovaTV 204 clinical trial, TIVDAK was evaluated in 101 patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who had received no more than two prior systemic regimens in the recurrent or metastatic setting, including at least one prior platinum-based chemotherapy regimen. Results from the trial showed a 24 percent confirmed objective response rate (ORR) (95% CI; 15.9-33.3), as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC) using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v1.1 criteria. The median duration of response (DOR) was 8.3 months (95% CI; 4.2 to not reached).

The prescribing information for TIVDAK includes a BOXED WARNING for ocular toxicity, and Warnings for peripheral neuropathy, hemorrhage, pneumonitis, and embryo-fetal toxicity. The most common (≥25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were hemoglobin decreased (52%), fatigue (50%), lymphocytes decreased (42%), nausea (41%), peripheral neuropathy (39%), alopecia (39%), epistaxis (39%), conjunctival adverse reactions (37%), hemorrhage (32%), leukocytes decreased (30%), creatinine increased (29%), dry eye (29%), prothrombin international normalized ratio increased (26%), activated partial thromboplastin time prolonged (26%), diarrhea (25%), and rash (25%). Please see Important Safety Information below.1

Seite 1 von 7
Genmab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval to TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv), the first and only approved antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23:05 UhrSeagen to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion on September 21, 2021 to Discuss TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) Approval
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23:00 UhrSeagen and Genmab Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.09.21Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin Combination Therapy Treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Seagen to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (B-NHL) Published in The Lancet
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Seagen to Highlight Research From 16 Presentations Across Multiple Tumor Types at ESMO 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 35/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen