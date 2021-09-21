checkAd

Get Real Health Announces Further International Expansion to Bring Patient Engagement Tools Into The Netherlands

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, has expanded its international presence through an implementation in the region of Achterhoek, Netherlands, together with local partners MIJNPGO and WeDoTrust.

This implementation is meant to support the region’s ambition to become the healthiest region in the Netherlands by 2030. To that end, the project will have timed implementations and deployments aimed at improving healthcare across all demographics.

The Achterhoek solution is based on Get Real Health’s existing platform, and is customized for the region’s needs and called “MIJNPGO.” This customization effort includes ensuring compliance with Medmij, the technology standard across the Netherlands, which requires the secure exchange of data between care providers and patients. The initial pilot served a select cohort of care organizations including Sensire, the largest elderly care organization in the region. An expanded roll-out will utilize feedback and aim at improving the user experience over time.

“We are thrilled to participate in this important initiative. Our platform perfectly aligns with the mission of Achterhoek with respect to improved healthcare delivery and patient care outcomes both today and into the future,” said Robin Wiener, president of Get Real Health.

“In the Dutch region of Achterhoek, we are constantly working on adding more professional applications of modern technology in healthcare, together with other healthcare organizations and partners,” said Maarten van Rixtel, chief executive officer of Sensire, the largest elderly care organization in the region. “With MIJNPGO, the patients gain more insight into their own health. In addition, patients can share information with healthcare workers or caregivers. MIJNPGO therefore gives patients much more control over their own care and treatment process. This creates equal discussions and certain decisions can be made jointly. For us, MIJNPGO is one of the fundamental bases of healthcare for the future. We are looking forward to the moment when MIJNPGO will be used by many patients.”

Wertpapier


