FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Portfolio for $7.2 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of three Caliber Collision properties for $7.2 million. The properties are located in highly trafficked corridors in New York and are corporate-operated under net leases with a weighted average of seven years of term remaining and annual rent increases of 2%. The transaction was priced at a 6.8% cap rate on rent today, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT