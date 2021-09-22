Boliden Has Limited Upside, Bank of America Says in Downgrade Autor: PLX AI | 22.09.2021, 09:08 | 17 | 0 | 0 22.09.2021, 09:08 | (PLX AI) – Boliden has limited upside from copper and zinc, analysts at Bank of America said, downgrading the stock to neutral from buy. As China slows, there isn't as much demand pull for copper, although the metal doesn't have as much downside … (PLX AI) – Boliden has limited upside from copper and zinc, analysts at Bank of America said, downgrading the stock to neutral from buy. As China slows, there isn't as much demand pull for copper, although the metal doesn't have as much downside … (PLX AI) – Boliden has limited upside from copper and zinc, analysts at Bank of America said, downgrading the stock to neutral from buy.

As China slows, there isn't as much demand pull for copper, although the metal doesn't have as much downside risk as iron ore, Bank of America said

BofA has a price target of SEK 300 for Boliden, which implies 9% upside from this morning's share price



Boliden Aktie





