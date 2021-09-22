checkAd

Lonza to Expand Drug Product Manufacturing Network in Switzerland

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Lonza will invest to expand its drug product manufacturing network in Switzerland.The investment will include installation of a new aseptic fill and finish line in Stein and the expansion of Drug Product Services in Basel The expansion …

  • (PLX AI) – Lonza will invest to expand its drug product manufacturing network in Switzerland.
  • The investment will include installation of a new aseptic fill and finish line in Stein and the expansion of Drug Product Services in Basel
  • The expansion adds new capabilities to support clinical and commercial manufacturing and enhances existing drug product service offering in Basel and Visp
  • The installation is expected to be completed in 2023 and will create more than 70 new positions at the Stein site
  • The new DPS facilities in Basel are expected to be operational in 2024
