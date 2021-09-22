Lonza to Expand Drug Product Manufacturing Network in Switzerland Autor: PLX AI | 22.09.2021, 14:03 | 39 | 0 | 0 22.09.2021, 14:03 | (PLX AI) – Lonza will invest to expand its drug product manufacturing network in Switzerland.The investment will include installation of a new aseptic fill and finish line in Stein and the expansion of Drug Product Services in Basel The expansion … (PLX AI) – Lonza will invest to expand its drug product manufacturing network in Switzerland.The investment will include installation of a new aseptic fill and finish line in Stein and the expansion of Drug Product Services in Basel The expansion … (PLX AI) – Lonza will invest to expand its drug product manufacturing network in Switzerland.

The investment will include installation of a new aseptic fill and finish line in Stein and the expansion of Drug Product Services in Basel

The expansion adds new capabilities to support clinical and commercial manufacturing and enhances existing drug product service offering in Basel and Visp

The installation is expected to be completed in 2023 and will create more than 70 new positions at the Stein site

The new DPS facilities in Basel are expected to be operational in 2024



