Lonza to Expand Drug Product Manufacturing Network in Switzerland
(PLX AI) – Lonza will invest to expand its drug product manufacturing network in Switzerland.The investment will include installation of a new aseptic fill and finish line in Stein and the expansion of Drug Product Services in Basel The expansion …
- The investment will include installation of a new aseptic fill and finish line in Stein and the expansion of Drug Product Services in Basel
- The expansion adds new capabilities to support clinical and commercial manufacturing and enhances existing drug product service offering in Basel and Visp
- The installation is expected to be completed in 2023 and will create more than 70 new positions at the Stein site
- The new DPS facilities in Basel are expected to be operational in 2024
