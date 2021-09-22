checkAd

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Launches AE77, an Artfully Designed and Sustainably Crafted Premium Denim Brand

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced the launch of AE77, a new premium denim brand for men and women inspired by the convergence of artistic vision and a planet-first mindset. The brand will debut with its first store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood designed by Stefan Beckman Studio, with an e-commerce site to follow on October 15th and a second store by year end.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005573/en/

Photo Credit: Trey Laird

Photo Credit: Trey Laird

“AE77 is an exciting new opportunity for AEO Inc., which leverages our leadership in jeans, capitalizes on our strong innovation in style, fit, and fabrications, and incorporates our best sustainability practices,” said Jay Schottenstein, AEO Inc.’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “I believe AE77 is a great addition to our portfolio of brands as we seek to inspire new customers and expand our offerings.”

“We created AE77 to make the best premium denim in the market. The optimistic tension between denim design and sustainable craftsmanship is woven throughout the brand. We are committed to putting our planet and quality first while curating a unique collection with a New York sensibility,” said Chad Kessler, President - AE Premium Brands.

About the AE77 Fall ’21 Collection
 Artfully designed and planet-first. AE77 denim is meant to be lived in, repaired, and recycled- paired with clothing, and accessories for an iconic wardrobe.

  • Factories making AE77 denim meet AEO’s highest water requirements, exceeding requirements for water recycling, water management, and wastewater.
  • Jean styles were made with a focus on lowering their environmental impact through more sustainable techniques and machinery.
  • Exclusive use of Green Chemistry in jeans production to reduce or eliminate hazardous substances commonly used in the washing of denim.
  • Fabrics made from sustainable raw materials to all extents possible, including organic, recycled, or sustainably sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative.
  • All cotton is sustainably sourced.
  • Water reducing methods and designing with the most innovative, reinvented materials including organic, recycled, and Better Cotton Initiative fabrics.
  • To further the commitment to the planet, AE77 will pledge 1% of annual sales to non-profit organization 1% For the Planet.
  • Premium denim collection leads with nine fits and heroes the classic fit tailored for both men and women and the Western for women.
  • Advanced fits are made with vintage details and innovative fabrics including selvedge are applied to provide maximum stretch and comfort.
  • Elevated dresses and tops with feminine touches of lace, pintuck, ruffles and pointelle pair back to the iconic denim.
  • Timeless tops span across recycled cashmere, made in LA knits, Japanese flannel shirts, and vintage fleece.
  • The denim assortment ranges in price from $168-$188. Men’s bottoms sizing offered in 28-36 and women’s bottoms sizes offered in 23-33.

About the AE77 Fall ’21 Campaign

