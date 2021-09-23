NRC Group Gets SEK 65 Million Contract in Sweden
(PLX AI) – NRC Group gets contract for signal related work on the railway connection between Gävle and Storvik.The work will commence in November 2021 and is scheduled for completion in September 2023
