RWE to Explore Hydrogen Projects in Slovakia with EP Infrastructure, Eustream, NAFTA Autor: PLX AI | 24.09.2021, 19:09 | | 23 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 19:09 | (PLX AI) – RWE signs MoU with EP Infrastructure, Eustream and NAFTA on blue hydrogen development in Slovakia.

EP Infrastructure (EPIF), Eustream, NAFTA and RWE Supply & Trading are looking to jointly explore the potential development of state-of-the art blue hydrogen production facilities in eastern Slovakia

RWE Supply & Trading could off-take and import the produced hydrogen to Germany and other RWE core markets in Western Europe, the company said

The hydrogen could then be transmitted through a repurposed Eustream gas pipeline to Germany, RWE said

The carbon dioxide captured during hydrogen generation could be stored within depleted natural gas fields in Slovakia or neighbouring Central Eastern European countries, including Ukraine, RWE said



