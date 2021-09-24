checkAd

RWE to Explore Hydrogen Projects in Slovakia with EP Infrastructure, Eustream, NAFTA

(PLX AI) – RWE signs MoU with EP Infrastructure, Eustream and NAFTA on blue hydrogen development in Slovakia.EP Infrastructure (EPIF), Eustream, NAFTA and RWE Supply & Trading are looking to jointly explore the potential development of state-of-the …

  • (PLX AI) – RWE signs MoU with EP Infrastructure, Eustream and NAFTA on blue hydrogen development in Slovakia.
  • EP Infrastructure (EPIF), Eustream, NAFTA and RWE Supply & Trading are looking to jointly explore the potential development of state-of-the art blue hydrogen production facilities in eastern Slovakia
  • RWE Supply & Trading could off-take and import the produced hydrogen to Germany and other RWE core markets in Western Europe, the company said
  • The hydrogen could then be transmitted through a repurposed Eustream gas pipeline to Germany, RWE said
  • The carbon dioxide captured during hydrogen generation could be stored within depleted natural gas fields in Slovakia or neighbouring Central Eastern European countries, including Ukraine, RWE said


