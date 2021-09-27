SAS Adds More Flights to New York as Travel Demand Increases Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 11:02 | | 18 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 11:02 | (PLX AI) – SAS adds more flights to New York as demand for both leisure and business travel to the United States increases.SAS will have daily flights from Stockholm to New York, as well as with 4 weekly flights from Oslo, in addition to existing … (PLX AI) – SAS adds more flights to New York as demand for both leisure and business travel to the United States increases.SAS will have daily flights from Stockholm to New York, as well as with 4 weekly flights from Oslo, in addition to existing … (PLX AI) – SAS adds more flights to New York as demand for both leisure and business travel to the United States increases.

SAS will have daily flights from Stockholm to New York, as well as with 4 weekly flights from Oslo, in addition to existing daily flights from Copenhagen

SAS will in total be flying 12 direct routes to the United States this fall and winter



