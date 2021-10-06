checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company to Launch in Sam’s Clubs Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 14:50  |  44   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that the Alkaline88 1-liter 12 pack will be available this fall at Sam’s Club. Sam’s Club is a leading membership warehouse club with nearly 600 clubs and millions of members in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Beginning in early November, Alkaline88 will be available in 587 Sam’s Clubs locations across the country. Alkaline88’s single-serve 1-Liter in Sam’s Club is the Company’s first entry into the all-important club channel.

“Alkaline88’s presence in Sam’s Club marks another milestone for our company and its stockholders. Sam’s Club is known for offering superior products and savings to their members,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “They are one of the largest membership warehouse clubs with millions of members nationwide. Beginning in November, members will find Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88 1-liters in a convenient 12 pack in their local Sam’s Club.”

“The increased sales of our single serves this fiscal year will accelerate even more with this major win,” continued Mr. Wright. “This was only possible because of the strength of our supply chain and production capabilities. Our four new co-packers, including Azure in Leesburg, Florida, will be supporting our anticipated increase in volume. The billion-dollar club channel is a major focus for our continued growth, and we hope this is the first of many Alkaline88 club-packaged products that consumers will find on Sam’s Club shelves.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. Alkaline88 is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades including national chains like Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Safeway. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused brand. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88 and A88 Infused brands.

Seite 1 von 3
Alkaline Water Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Alkaline Water Company to Launch in Sam’s Clubs Nationwide The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that the Alkaline88 1-liter 12 pack will be available this fall at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Alkaline88 and A88CBD Will Exhibit at 2021 NACS Show
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21The Alkaline Water Company is Now the 8th Largest Enhanced Water Company in the Country According to Nielsen Grocery Data
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21The Alkaline Water Company Releases Six New A88CBD Functional Waters
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21The Alkaline Water Company Will Have Two Booths at the Natural Products Expo East 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21The Alkaline Water Company Enters New Era of E-Commerce Sales
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21The Alkaline Water Company to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21The Alkaline Water Company’s C-Store Sales Up 228% in Current Fiscal Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten