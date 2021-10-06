The Alkaline Water Company to Launch in Sam’s Clubs Nationwide

“Alkaline88’s presence in Sam’s Club marks another milestone for our company and its stockholders. Sam’s Club is known for offering superior products and savings to their members,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “They are one of the largest membership warehouse clubs with millions of members nationwide. Beginning in November, members will find Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88 1-liters in a convenient 12 pack in their local Sam’s Club.”

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that the Alkaline88 1-liter 12 pack will be available this fall at Sam’s Club. Sam’s Club is a leading membership warehouse club with nearly 600 clubs and millions of members in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Beginning in early November, Alkaline88 will be available in 587 Sam’s Clubs locations across the country. Alkaline88’s single-serve 1-Liter in Sam’s Club is the Company’s first entry into the all-important club channel.

“The increased sales of our single serves this fiscal year will accelerate even more with this major win,” continued Mr. Wright. “This was only possible because of the strength of our supply chain and production capabilities. Our four new co-packers, including Azure in Leesburg, Florida, will be supporting our anticipated increase in volume. The billion-dollar club channel is a major focus for our continued growth, and we hope this is the first of many Alkaline88 club-packaged products that consumers will find on Sam’s Club shelves.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. Alkaline88 is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades including national chains like Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Safeway. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused brand. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88 and A88 Infused brands.