Vestas Aims for Zero-Waste Wind Turbines by 2040 Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 08:03 | | 23 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 08:03 | (PLX AI) – Vestas aims to develop the first fully circular wind turbine, capable of keeping turbine materials in circulation across the value chain for longer than ever before and reaching zero waste by 2040.

Commitments to increase material efficiency by 90 percent, achieve 100 percent rotor recyclability and reduce in supply chain waste by 50 percent, all by 2030

Vestas to achieve a 55 percent total refurbished component utilisation by 2030 and 75 percent by 2040, in large part by creating new repair loops for minor components

Vestas is committing to reduce the amount of manufacturing waste ending up in landfill to less than 1 percent, along with ensuring more than 94 percent of manufacturing materials are recycled by 2030, up from 52 percent of materials being recycled today



