BASF Venture Capital, Amathaon Buy Minority Stake in Computomics
(PLX AI) – BASF Venture Capital and Amathaon Capital acquire minority stake in bioinformatics company Computomics.Existing shareholders include the seed investors High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and MBG Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaft …
- (PLX AI) – BASF Venture Capital and Amathaon Capital acquire minority stake in bioinformatics company Computomics.
- Existing shareholders include the seed investors High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and MBG Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Baden-Württemberg (MBG)
- Computomics focuses in particular on predictive breeding technology for crops and has developed a cutting-edge artificial intelligence
- The parties agreed not to disclose the financial details of the investment
